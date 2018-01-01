Roy H. Williams

Roy Williams is the founder and president of international ad agency Wizard of Ads. Roy is also the author of numerous books on improving your advertising efforts, including The Wizard of Ads and Secret Formulas of the Wizard of Ads.
Marketing
10 Unusual Ways to Advertise
Create an ad that'll stick with your customers long after they see it.
Marketing
Creating Memorable Business Signs
Make your business signs stand out with these proven attention-grabbing tips.
Marketing
The Future of Ad Writing
The latest advertising trend is here. Is your ad campaign up-to-date?
The Word on the Street
Make customers your good-will ambassadors. Get them to spread the word with these five buzz-building tips.
Marketing
Choosing the Right Advertisement For Your Business
Create an ad that does your business justice with this advice from our advertising expert.
Marketing
The Best Advertising Money Can Buy
If you're not budgeting for word-of-mouth advertising, your business is probably suffering. Our ad expert offers his tips on generating customer recommendations.
Marketing Judo
Is your biz dominated by a single, major brand? Use their image against them by creating a counter-brand. Here's how.
Technology
Does Your Local Business Need a Website?
If you want to attract customers, the answer's a no-brainer.
Marketing
4 Keys to Direct Response Marketing
Increase the effectiveness of your advertising message by directly relating to your customers.
Truth in Advertising
Today's consumers are bombarded with flashy gimmicks and over-promises. How to stand out? Tell them the truth.
Growth Strategies
Customer-Seeking Ad Copy
Target your ideal customer with carefully crafted ad copy. These four ad-writing tips will help you take aim.
Marketing
Marketing
Making Your Advertising Message Stand Out
In a world over-saturated with words and images, how can you get your ads to rise above the din and capture an interested audience?