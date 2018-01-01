Roy H. Williams

Roy Williams is the founder and president of international ad agency Wizard of Ads. Roy is also the author of numerous books on improving your advertising efforts, including The Wizard of Ads and Secret Formulas of the Wizard of Ads.

10 Unusual Ways to Advertise
10 Unusual Ways to Advertise

Create an ad that'll stick with your customers long after they see it.
Creating Memorable Business Signs
Creating Memorable Business Signs

Make your business signs stand out with these proven attention-grabbing tips.
The Future of Ad Writing
The Future of Ad Writing

The latest advertising trend is here. Is your ad campaign up-to-date?
The Word on the Street

The Word on the Street

Make customers your good-will ambassadors. Get them to spread the word with these five buzz-building tips.
Choosing the Right Advertisement For Your Business
Choosing the Right Advertisement For Your Business

Create an ad that does your business justice with this advice from our advertising expert.
The Best Advertising Money Can Buy
The Best Advertising Money Can Buy

If you're not budgeting for word-of-mouth advertising, your business is probably suffering. Our ad expert offers his tips on generating customer recommendations.
Marketing Judo

Marketing Judo

Is your biz dominated by a single, major brand? Use their image against them by creating a counter-brand. Here's how.
Does Your Local Business Need a Website?
Does Your Local Business Need a Website?

If you want to attract customers, the answer's a no-brainer.
4 Keys to Direct Response Marketing
4 Keys to Direct Response Marketing

Increase the effectiveness of your advertising message by directly relating to your customers.
Truth in Advertising

Truth in Advertising

Today's consumers are bombarded with flashy gimmicks and over-promises. How to stand out? Tell them the truth.
How to Reach the Rich

How to Reach the Rich

Put your product into the hands of the wealthy with these five surefire ways to get your company noticed.
Customer-Seeking Ad Copy

Customer-Seeking Ad Copy

Target your ideal customer with carefully crafted ad copy. These four ad-writing tips will help you take aim.
Making Your Advertising Message Stand Out
Marketing

Making Your Advertising Message Stand Out

In a world over-saturated with words and images, how can you get your ads to rise above the din and capture an interested audience?
