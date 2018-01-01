Steve Blank

Steve Blank

Guest Writer
Father of Modern Entrepreneurship

Steve Blank is a professor of entrepreneurship and former serial entrepreneur. His latest book is The Startup Owner's Manual.

Advice Is a Gift and You Should Treat It That Way
Mentoring

When someone offers to help, just say thank you.

When someone offers to help, just say thank you.
5 min read
When You're a Leader, Everything You Do Has an Impact
Leadership

When You're a Leader, Everything You Do Has an Impact

Your team members take cues from what you say and do -- but also subtle signals, like what you wear.
4 min read
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
Long Hours

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
6 min read
Strategy Is Not a To-Do List
Finding Customers

Strategy Is Not a To-Do List

Don't simply go through the motions of customer development. You should have a deep understanding of the purpose behind it.
5 min read
How to Create an Elevator Pitch That Will Get You Funded
Pitching Investors

Tip: Don't explain your startup like it's your PhD dissertation.

Tip: Don't explain your startup like it's your PhD dissertation.
4 min read
Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader
Leadership

Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader

I was always aggressive and relentless -- until a series of Zen-like moments helped me move to a different level that changed how I operated.
3 min read
Know Your Customers by Living a Day in Their Lives
Customers

Know Your Customers by Living a Day in Their Lives

Business products are generally purchased because they solve problems, so a deep understanding of the buyer is required.
2 min read
How Much Can Your Startup Really Grow? Do Your Homework.
Starting a Business

How Much Can Your Startup Really Grow? Do Your Homework.

You must analyze the market and the opportunity to see if you should move forward, or pivot.
1 min read
Don't Execute Your Sales Strategy Until You Validate Your Idea
Ready for Anything

Don't Execute Your Sales Strategy Until You Validate Your Idea

The only way to prove you have a winning concept is to get your product or service into customers' hands. But don't confuse that with selling.
2 min read
The 1 Thing That Can Save Your Sinking Startup
Pivots

The 1 Thing That Can Save Your Sinking Startup

Getting off on a bad foot is not fatal for young companies. Serial-entrepreneur Steve Blank explains how a pivot can turn things around.
1 min read
Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.
Driving Business - Driving Success

Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.

A recent analysis of 39 billion-dollar companies says most stuck to their original vision. Serial entrepreneur Steve Blank argues that isn't true.
4 min read
Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams

Getting your startup up and running means building a rock-solid founding team. Here are the factors to consider to help you get there.
6 min read
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents

On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Vision Versus Hallucination -- Founders and Pivots
Starting a Business

Vision Versus Hallucination -- Founders and Pivots

A pivot should not be an excuse for a lack of a coherent strategy or a lack of impulse control, writes Steve Blank.
6 min read
Steve Blank on Being Tenacious
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Being Tenacious

A frustrating early-morning airport experience reminds serial entrepreneur Steve Blank that there's almost always a path to a goal.
5 min read
