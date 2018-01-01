Steve Blank is a professor of entrepreneurship and former serial entrepreneur. His latest book is The Startup Owner's Manual.
Mentoring
Advice Is a Gift and You Should Treat It That Way
When someone offers to help, just say thank you.
Leadership
When You're a Leader, Everything You Do Has an Impact
Your team members take cues from what you say and do -- but also subtle signals, like what you wear.
Long Hours
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Finding Customers
Strategy Is Not a To-Do List
Don't simply go through the motions of customer development. You should have a deep understanding of the purpose behind it.
Pitching Investors
How to Create an Elevator Pitch That Will Get You Funded
Tip: Don't explain your startup like it's your PhD dissertation.
Leadership
Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader
I was always aggressive and relentless -- until a series of Zen-like moments helped me move to a different level that changed how I operated.
Customers
Know Your Customers by Living a Day in Their Lives
Business products are generally purchased because they solve problems, so a deep understanding of the buyer is required.
Starting a Business
How Much Can Your Startup Really Grow? Do Your Homework.
You must analyze the market and the opportunity to see if you should move forward, or pivot.
Ready for Anything
Don't Execute Your Sales Strategy Until You Validate Your Idea
The only way to prove you have a winning concept is to get your product or service into customers' hands. But don't confuse that with selling.
Pivots
The 1 Thing That Can Save Your Sinking Startup
Getting off on a bad foot is not fatal for young companies. Serial-entrepreneur Steve Blank explains how a pivot can turn things around.
Driving Business - Driving Success
Do Pivots Matter? Yes, in Almost Every Case.
A recent analysis of 39 billion-dollar companies says most stuck to their original vision. Serial entrepreneur Steve Blank argues that isn't true.
Starting a Business
Steve Blank on Building Great Founding Teams
Getting your startup up and running means building a rock-solid founding team. Here are the factors to consider to help you get there.
Starting a Business
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
Vision Versus Hallucination -- Founders and Pivots
A pivot should not be an excuse for a lack of a coherent strategy or a lack of impulse control, writes Steve Blank.
Starting a Business
Steve Blank on Being Tenacious
A frustrating early-morning airport experience reminds serial entrepreneur Steve Blank that there's almost always a path to a goal.