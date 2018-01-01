Tasnim Nazeer

Tasnim Nazeer

Guest Writer
Journalist, author, and UN Universal Peace Federation Ambassador.

Tasnim Nazeer is an award-winning journalist, author, and UN Universal Peace Federation Ambassador. She has written for The Huffington Post, CNN, BBC, and others. She was awarded the Ibn Battuta Award for Excellence in Media in 2013 for writing on a range of topics from business and entrepreneurship to human rights and world news.

More From Tasnim Nazeer

Five Books MENA Entrepreneurs Should Read To Get Ahead With Their Startups
Books

Five Books MENA Entrepreneurs Should Read To Get Ahead With Their Startups

Self-education by gaining knowledge through those who share their life experiences, successes and mistakes can help you to succeed and scale your project, business or venture ten-fold.
5 min read
Five Mindset Hacks To Growing Success
Growth Strategies

Five Mindset Hacks To Growing Success

Here are five ways you can pave the way for your own success in whatever you set out to achieve.
4 min read
Five Reasons It's The Right Time To Tap Into The Middle East Fintech Industry
FinTech

Five Reasons It's The Right Time To Tap Into The Middle East Fintech Industry

Due to the constant technological development, businesses cannot afford to ignore the growing fintech industry anymore.
4 min read
Five Strategic Team Management Tips To Boost Your Business
Team Management

Five Strategic Team Management Tips To Boost Your Business

Effective team management is crucial for the development -and the overall success- of your company or brand.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.