17 Hospitalized, 2 in Cardiac Arrest After Ed Sheeran Concert in Pittsburgh The hospitalizations are thought to be heat-stroke related.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Crisis struck over the weekend after 17 people were hospitalized at an Ed Sheeran concert due to extreme heat conditions.

Of the 17 who left in ambulances, two were workers that went into cardiac arrest at the end of the concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a part of the singer's Mathematics Tour.

"A worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor,
the City of Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services said in a release. "When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Ave."

Both patients were transported to Allegheny General Hospital and were successfully resuscitated.

According to data from Weather Underground, temperatures in Pittsburgh reached a high of 81 degrees from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before dropping off to 75 degrees just before midnight on Sunday morning, with humidity rates reaching up to 78% throughout the day.

Sheeran and his team have not commented on the hospitalizations, but the musician did post a message to fans on Instagram following Saturday's performance.

"Really enjoyed all the dancing, and all the emotional moments," Sheeran penned.

According to the National Weather Service, heat cramps are the first sign of potential heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If symptoms worsen to include vomiting, headaches, dizziness, or confusion, people should seek medical help.

Sheeran is next set to perform on Friday at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bank of America Slammed With $250 Million Fine for Opening Fake Accounts, Double-Dipping Charges — Here's How to Find Out If You Qualify for Payment

At least as far back as 2012, bank employees created unauthorized credit card accounts in customers' names to boost sales and better evaluations.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich

The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Newsletters Aren't Dead — And They Can Help You Make Money. Here's How Newsletters Are Providing a Unique Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

Leverage newsletters to create new possibilities for your business, build your personal brand and cultivate a powerful audience.

By Arian Adeli
Employee Experience & Recruiting

How to Give Constructive Feedback That Actually Empowers Others

Learn how feedback can transform even negative situations into opportunities for growth-characterize feedback as a catalyst for progress.

By Murali Nethi
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Marketing

YouTube vs. Facebook Ads: Which Is Better? Here's Your Answer

Facebook's great marketing results are things of the past thanks to privacy policy changes, but is YouTube truly better for advertising?

By Corey Zieman