The hospitalizations are thought to be heat-stroke related.

Crisis struck over the weekend after 17 people were hospitalized at an Ed Sheeran concert due to extreme heat conditions.

Of the 17 who left in ambulances, two were workers that went into cardiac arrest at the end of the concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a part of the singer's Mathematics Tour.

"A worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor,

the City of Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services said in a release. "When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Ave."

Both patients were transported to Allegheny General Hospital and were successfully resuscitated.

According to data from Weather Underground, temperatures in Pittsburgh reached a high of 81 degrees from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before dropping off to 75 degrees just before midnight on Sunday morning, with humidity rates reaching up to 78% throughout the day.

Sheeran and his team have not commented on the hospitalizations, but the musician did post a message to fans on Instagram following Saturday's performance.

"Really enjoyed all the dancing, and all the emotional moments," Sheeran penned.

According to the National Weather Service, heat cramps are the first sign of potential heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If symptoms worsen to include vomiting, headaches, dizziness, or confusion, people should seek medical help.

Sheeran is next set to perform on Friday at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan.