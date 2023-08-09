"Quiet quitters" had their moment — now all eyes are on their louder counterparts.

"Quiet quitters," the term for employees who prioritize work-life balance and only do the bare minimum work for which they're paid, had its time to shine — now the spotlight's on "loud laborers."

Coined by André Spicer, an organizational behavior professor and dean of Bayes Business School, "loud laborers" care more about publicizing their work and promoting themselves than they do the job itself, CNBC Make It reported.

Nicole Price, a leadership and workplace expert, told CNBC there are two big red flags that indicate you're dealing with a loudly laboring colleague: You never see much work accomplished, yet you hear "an awful lot" about what's being done.

Although a loud laborer's motivations might vary — perhaps they lack self-confidence or crave external rewards — the negative impact on the workplace is the same.

When "visibility" and "self-promotion" are valued more than achievements themselves, quieter employees can feel demotivated and sense "an atmosphere of competition rather than collaboration," Price said.

It sets up a team dynamic that can quickly turn toxic.

"[A toxic professional environment is] any workplace that makes you feel uncomfortable," Dr. Kristen Fuller, a medical reviewer specializing in mental health and addiction, told CNN. "Anything that makes you feel like you can't ask for the things you need and that you're not supported."

The solution? According to Price, it's up to leaders to stop validating loud laborers and start evaluating the work itself.