There are a whole host of things you will not find this TikToker doing.

One: oversharing at meetings. Two: asking questions that make meetings longer.

The tips come from TikToker CorporateDumpsterFire, who also goes by Liljehu online, who has built up over 57,000 followers. He makes videos, like the ones below, about corporate work-from-home life, or what he calls "fictional WFH Tech Content."

He previously told WorkLife that his videos are popular because "a lot of people feel stuck."

In a recent series, Liljehu gives workers lists of things he would never do (but maybe sometimes still does, as he admits in the captions).

1. Bring your personal life to the workplace

Liljehu says in the video that people who overshare at meetings are "typically incredibly cringe-y," and give him secondhand embarrassment.

"This meeting was supposed to be about designing reports not listening to how Mercury being in retrograde and your parent's divorce is affecting your productivity," he jokes.

2. Over-communicate with employees

Liljehu made a part two, where he rips a common Zoom meeting behavior: joining them early just to chat, saying it's cringe-y and folks likely do not care about each other's lives outside of work.

The final one was emailing as if one is direct messaging. "If you're watching this and you do this, just know you are viewed as a psycho," he deadpanned.

3. Being annoying at meetings

In this video, Liljehu notes common meeting goofs: drawing out the meetings with questions to try and seem "like you know what you're talking about," scheduling too many of them and making "corny" jokes.

"This goes out to all of my managers. You are not funny," Liljehu says.