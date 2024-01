This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Many potential homebuyers hope homes will get less expensive this year — and their wishes might come true.

Zillow predicts home prices will fall in 34 of the 50 largest US cities from November 2023 to November 2024. The forecast is based on Zillow's Home Value Index, which Zillow says represents the "typical home value for a region."

Home prices fall for a variety of reasons. While there is a low supply on the market due to factors like interest rates, the main issue in the US is a lack of demand — or willing buyers. This is starting to push prices down as sellers lower their asking prices to offload their homes.

Relatively high mortgage rates have sidelined people who don't have enough money to buy — as well as those who just don't want to spend the higher amounts required to purchase a home these days. For their part, homeowners who might ordinarily list their homes for sale are reluctant to do so — because they'd then have to find new ones, becoming buyers in a tough environment with high prices and higher rates.

Experts are split on housing market forecasts for 2024

Top firms have weighed in with various other predictions for the housing market in 2024.

Zillow forecasts that home prices nationwide will on average stay level. Fannie Mae expects home prices to rise by the end of the year.

Fannie Mae also predicts that mortgage rates will fall to 6.7% in 2024, and even lower to 6.2% in 2025. The lower rates — which are still relatively high compared to sub-3% rates borrowers got in and around 2020 — may encourage more buyers to make offers. However, LendingTree predicts that because home prices will still remain relatively high, sales will be sluggish.

People from regular homebuyers to big investors track home prices with great interest. Read on for the 34 US cities Zillow said are likely to see home-value declines in 2024, listed in order from least to most.

34. Buffalo, New York

Cheektowaga is a suburban area located in an inner-ring suburb of Buffalo, New York.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.2

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $246,677

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $246,184

33. Cincinnati, Ohio

The skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.2

Zillow's home value November in 2023: $269,669

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $269,130

32. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.3

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $225,977

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $225,299

31. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, nicknamed "Music City," is recognized as the country music capital of the world.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.3

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $429,071

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $427,784

30. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $349,661

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $348,262

29. Cleveland, Ohio

Yuanshuai Si/Getty Images via BI

Percent drop forecasted : -0.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $214,136

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $213,279

28. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri. Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -0.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $288,301

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $287,148

27. Riverside, California

Riverside, California

Percent drop forecasted: -0.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $555,039

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $552,819

26. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Percent drop forecasted: -0.7

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $344,731

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $342,318

25. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Murat Taner/Getty Images via bI

Percent drop forecasted: -0.8

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $324,778

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $322,180

24. Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas.

Percent drop forecasted: -0.8

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $366,326

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $363,395

23. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.1

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $334,034

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $330,360

22. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan skyline.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.1

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $238,284

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $235,663

21. Louisville, Kentucky

Home to the annual horse racing tournament the Kentucky Derby, Louisville is located along the Ohio River and is one of the Midwest's largest cities.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.3

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $245,237

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $242,049

20. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.3

Zillow's home value November in 2023: $405,754

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $400,479

19. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts skyline at dusk.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.3

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $652,944

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $644,456

18. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $239,310

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $235,960

17. Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington downtown skyline.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.6

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $698,864

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $687,682

16. Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado.

Percent drop forecasted: -1.8

Zillow's home value in November 2023 : $566,690

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $556,490

15. Houston, Texas

The skyline of Houston, Texas, at sunset.

Percent drop forecasted: -2

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $300,667

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $294,654

14. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Brandon Bell via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -2.1

Median price in November 2023: $455,424

Median price projected for November 2024: $445,866

13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.1

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $203,260

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $198,992

12. San Antonio, Texas

f11photo/Shutterstock via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -2.1

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $284,292

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $278,322

11. Chicago, Illinois

Bob Krist/Getty Images via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -2.2

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $303,291

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $296,619

10. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.2

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $903,521

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $883,644

9. Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.4

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $559,123

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $545,704

8. Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon, has grown its licensed cannabis industry since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2015.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.5

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $531,528

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $518,240

7. Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, DC, cityscape with Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.6

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $540,101

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $526,058

6. Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland.

Percent drop forecasted: -2.9

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $370,023

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $359,292

5. New York, New York

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -2.9

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $624,788

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $606,669

4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Claire Gentile/Getty Images via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -3

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $362,971

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $352,083

3. San Francisco, California

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images via BI

Percent drop forecasted: -4.8

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $1,108,117

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $1,054,927

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Percent drop forecasted: -6

Zillow's home value in November 2023: $235,716

Zillow's projected home value for November 2024: $221,573

1. San Jose, California

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images via BI