Longtime 3M Executive Terminated for 'Inappropriate Conduct' Just One Month After Promotion Michael Vale, who worked for 3M for more than 30 years, has been fired for cause.

On Monday, 3M, manufacturer of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, announced that Group President and Chief Business and Country Officer Michael Vale has been terminated for cause.

Vale, who had worked at the company for more than 30 years, was cited for "inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy," per the Wall Street Journal. Vale's total cash compensation from 3M was more than $1.6 million in 2022, per a recent company shareholder report.

3M told the Wall Street Journal that the termination came after the company verified that Vale had violated company policy, but gave no specifics other than clarifying that the violation was not related to 3M's operations or finances.

In tandem, Toro, a maker of lawn and snow equipment, announced that Vale resigned as a director of the company. Toro's statement to the Journal also clarified that it "wasn't the result of any disagreement over operations, policies or practices, and declined to comment further."

Last month, Vale was elevated to a new position at 3M, continuing to oversee the safety and industrial division, and adding transportation and electronics, consumer business groups, and emerging markets. He was previously in charge of the safety and industrial division and was involved with the company's ramped-up production of respirators during the pandemic.

3M says a search for Vale's successor is currently underway.
