Zoom President Greg Tomb Unexpectedly Fired 'Without Cause'

The decision was effective on Friday.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

LinkedIn
Greg Tomb, former President of Zoom

It seems as though no tech company has been safe from mass layoffs and widespread cost-cutting initiatives, with small startups and even big-name behemoths (Google, Meta, Amazon, Twitter) all finding it difficult to navigate through the Tech Winter.

Zoom, the video messaging platform which saw a massive increase in business during the pandemic, was not spared from the widespread industry changes — and the company's latest shock to its executive leadership is the proof.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Zoom had suddenly fired President Greg Tomb, citing his departure as "termination without cause" and not further elaborating on the decision.

Tomb, who had only been with the company for about nine months, made his presence known at the company by overseeing sales operations and popping in on various earnings calls.

Zoom was founded in 2011 by Eric Yuan, who still serves as CEO of the company and to whom Tomb was directly reporting to before his departure.

In January, Tomb spoke with Bloomberg during the World Economic Forum at Davos 2023 about the fear of whether or not Zoom stood to lose business as many companies are now using their own internal systems for video conferencing.

"There probably are some situations where companies are trying to be super cost-conscious and they're willing to provide a — I'll call it less product in terms of functionality and capability — because it's free to their employees," he said in January.

Tomb will be receiving severance. His termination is effective immediately.

Earlier this month, Zoom laid off about 1,300 employees, roughly 15% of the company's total workforce amid a post-pandemic decline in usage.

"We worked tirelessly and made Zoom better for our customers and users. But we also made mistakes," Yuan penned in a letter to employees. "We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities."

Zoom was down just over 37.5% in a one-year period as of Friday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Zoom

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders: From Their Legal Legacy to Multiple Unexplained Deaths

The Murdaugh family's 100-year-old legal legacy came crashing down in just months due to lies, deceit, and several deaths.

By Sam Silverman

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Living

9 Success Habits of Wealthy People That Cost Nothing

Money isn't everything but lack of money is a lame excuse for a lot things.

By John Rampton

Social Media

From Dog Pictures to Art Memes, Here's What to Learn From the Social Media Tactics of Major Museums

To run a more creative social media campaign, follow these five social media tactics from world-famous museums.

By Christina Chara Ioannou

Growing a Business

6 Ways to Make Your Company Hyper-Productive

Sure, it's better to work smarter, not harder, but what does that mean? Here's how to increase profits by improving productivity across a business structure.

By Nicholas Leighton