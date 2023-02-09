4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

Manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive said the recalled units could contain bacteria dangerous to the immunocompromised.

By Steve Huff

Guido Mieth | Getty Images

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of its popular multipurpose cleaning product, Fabuloso, due to the possible presence of dangerous bacteria. The recalled cleaners could potentially contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, pathogens that can pose a severe risk to people with weakened immune systems who may contract a serious infection if exposed.

The New York Times reports that if you purchased a bottle of Fabuloso between December 2022 and January 2021 — either online through Amazon or in-store at Dollar General, Family Dollar, Walmart, and Home Depot — you must stop using the product immediately.

Colgate-Palmolive also advises customers not to empty the bottles before discarding them. Refunds or free replacements are available to anyone who has purchased the affected product.

This is the latest in a series of similar recalls, including Pine-Sol in October 2020 and Laundress in December 2020, highlighting the need for increased attention to the safety of household cleaners. Check out the full list of recalled products here.

