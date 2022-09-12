Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'Vile And Offensive On Every Level': Country Club Restaurant Apologizes For 9/11-Themed Menu

The menu featured a "Never Forget Sampler" with "Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip."

By

One Virginia restaurant operator's attempt to commemorate 9/11 went horribly wrong.

The restaurant, known as The Clubhouse and embedded in the Aquia Harbour country club in Stafford, Virginia, posted a "Patriot Day 2022 Seafood Sunday" menu.

According to local ABC affiliates, it was meant to be the daily menu for September 11th, 2022.

The now-deleted menu included dishes like "First Responder Flatbread" and a "Never Forget Sampler" which had items including "2 cups of 2977 Chowder," "Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip," and "2 Remember-tini Cocktails."

It quickly sparked outrage online, and although it was removed from Facebook, it had already been posted to Twitter, per Insider.

"This is vile and offensive on every level," one Twitter user wrote.

A restaurant manager, George White, expressed regret for the situation via Facebook on Tuesday, per the ABC affiliates.

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post," he wrote.

"My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow," he added.

The Clubhouse, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, posted a different menu for 9/11 focused on football with items like "Field Gold Flatbread," the outlet noted.

Aquia Harbor is a "recreational gated community" and has things like a country club, bike paths, a marina, and parks. Its restaurant serves dinner Wednesday through Sunday, according to its website.

