A First-Class Menu From the Titanic Is Up For Auction This Weekend The menu was discovered in an old photo album.

By Emily Rella

An iconic piece of history is up for auction this weekend.

A first-class dinner menu that was recovered from the Titanic is expected to garner upwards of $86,000 in auction at Henry Aldridge & Son in the U.K.

The menu, which is dated April 11, three days before the ship's tragic sinking on April 14, 1912, is embossed with the red White Star Line flag and partially water-damaged on both sides. The auction house suspects the menu was exposed to waters in the North Atlantic, either by a survivor of the ship or recovered from someone who had died at sea.

Related: Princess Diana's Famed Sweater Fetches $1 Million at Auction

"Original Titanic menus, they're just not discovered," said Andrew Aldridge, the managing director of Henry Aldridge & Son, per the New York Times. "We know where most of them are. So to have a completely fresh discovery of this nature and this caliber is very, very exciting."

The first-class dinner menu from aboard the Titanic in 1912 (Henry Aldridge & Son)

The menu offers a peak into what life on the ship would've been like for a first-class passenger, showcasing 20 different menu options including "Squab a la Godard," "Spring Lamb," "Tournado of Beef a la Victoria," "Mallard Duck," and "Apricots Bordaloue."

It's currently the only known menu floating around that hasn't already been sold — a first-class lunch menu from Titanic sold for $120,000 in 2012 while another first-class dinner menu sold for $118,000 in 2015.

The menu was found in the 1960s in a photo album that once belonged to a man named Len Stephenson, an award-winning historian from Nova Scotia.

Related: Michael Jordan Jersey Sold at Auction for Record $10 Million

"The menu is a remarkable survivor from the most famous Ocean liner of all time," the auction house wrote. "All iconic names from the history of this ship and all would have eaten from the selection of food offered."

The auction will be held Saturday in a live auction in Wiltshire with the starting bid beginning at roughly $36,670.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

5 Tips for Using AI to Add Emotional Nuance to Your Business Messages

Here's how AI can help entrepreneurs connect through text.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)
Branding

20 Ways to Master Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn in 2024 and Beyond

As an active network of over 850 million professionals, LinkedIn is a goldmine for personal branding opportunities, especially for entrepreneurs.

By Vikas Agrawal
Business Culture

How to Navigate Business Challenges — 5 Reflections as I Enter Year 4 of My Startup

Success in the startup world combines innovation, adaptability and perseverance.

By Kate Isler
Business News

Jared Leto Scales the Empire State Building in Boundary-Pushing Publicity Stunt: Photos

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman was promoting the band's upcoming world tour.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Why This Business Metric is Crucial to Understanding Your Business

In the intricate tapestry of business metrics, CAC stands out not just as a measure but as a philosophy, guiding businesses toward both profitability and meaningful customer engagement.

By Ross Kernez