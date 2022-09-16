One of Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jerseys took its final bow after setting the record for the highest-priced game-worn sports memorabilia to be sold at . The No. 23 jersey worn in game one of the Chicago Bulls' iconic 1998 finals run went for $10,091,000 million at Sotheby's, netting an "astounding" 20 bids.

A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan's iconic 1998 Finals 'The Last Dance' jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 15, 2022

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement from, not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, told Fox Business. The "record-breaking result," Wachter continued, "solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago."

Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million, previously held the record for the highest-priced jersey sold at auction. A Mickey Mantle baseball card sold last month for $12.9 million, the highest price a sports collectible has ever fetched.

This isn't the first time a piece of Jordan memorabilia sold for millions. In October 2021 an autographed upper deck game jersey patch card sold for $2.7 million.