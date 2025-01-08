One job seeker created an AI bot to help them land interviews — and it worked.

What if AI could apply to jobs for you by crafting custom cover letters and resumes tailored to each job description, and get you an interview?

It might be possible. One Reddit user, who has since deleted their account name after posting about their experiences on the "Get Employed" community five months ago, created an AI bot to automatically apply to 1,000 jobs on their behalf. The bot applied to the jobs—and got the user 50 interviews in one month.

The AI took in the person's information, like where they worked and their educational background, and automatically applied to jobs by generating unique cover letters, resumes, and application question responses.

Related: ChatGPT Is Writing Lots of Job Applications, But Companies Are Quickly Catching On. Here's How.

"And all of this while I was sleeping!" the Reddit user wrote. "In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews. The tailored CVs and cover letters, customized based on each job description, made a significant difference."

The user didn't specify the exact job listing sites, like Indeed or LinkedIn, the bot tapped into. They wrote that the unique cover letters and CVs helped them get past automated screening systems and get noticed by human beings.

The Reddit user posted a link to the code for the AI bot so that other people could try it for free. Multiple Redditors have noted that the project is broken at the time of writing and doesn't work.

Even if the tool was live, it might not be wise to use it. A report released in August by the Financial Times found that though about half of job applicants use ChatGPT and other AI tools to help with job applications, employers can easily tell if an applicant has used AI — and it reflects poorly on the candidate.

"Without proper editing, the language will be clunky and generic, and hiring managers can detect this," Victoria McLean, chief executive of career consultancy CityCV, told the publication.

The biggest red flag for hiring managers was AI-generated resumes, according to an April Resume Genius survey.

Related: AI Is Changing How Businesses Recruit for Open Roles — and How Candidates Are Gaming the System

Meanwhile, employers are using automated systems to filter out candidates. A Guardian report from March shows that AI is conducting interviews on behalf of companies and shutting out candidates before they talk to a human hiring manager. According to Jobscan research, 99% of Fortune 500 companies use AI technology in hiring.