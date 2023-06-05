It's a global problem with no end in sight anytime soon.

If you're flying to a vacation destination this summer, you might want to prepare for the worst (travel experience, that is).

Air travel will be impacted by "very frustrating" supply chain issues this year, Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told CNBC.

According to Walsh, engine part shortages will be especially felt — which could then hold up the delivery of new aircraft from manufacturers. A lack of air traffic control staff introduces yet another challenge, he added.

There's a high global demand for planes and not enough of them to go around, Reuters reported last month. Airbus and Boeing are seeing billions of dollars of new orders extending past 2030 as interest in air travel continues to surge, per the outlet.

Just like last year, people are embracing travel formerly derailed by the pandemic: Flight searches are up 25% with a significant interest in international destinations, according to Expedia.

The plane and staff shortages are "outside of" airlines' and airports' control, Walsh said, but he remains "optimistic" for the industry, which is set to return to profitability this year.