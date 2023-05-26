Airbnb is scanning one-and two-night reservations bookings that are potentially high risk for parties.

Staying at an Airbnb this summer? Don't throw a party — or neighbors might snitch.

Airbnb is enacting an "anti-party crackdown" for the second year in a row ahead of the busy summer holiday weekends, which can sometimes draw rowdy crowds.

The initiative aims to discourage renters from holding parties in local communities. Airbnb will be scanning one-and two-night reservations for their level of risk — how last minute the booking is, positive or negative reviews, distance to the listing, and more.

For the holiday weekends of Memorial Day and Fourth of July, Airbnb is also enforcing stricter booking criteria — blocking entire home trips from high-risk guests and requiring customers to read the anti-party policy.

However, Airbnb can only assess risk before the booking — once guests arrive, chaos may still ensue. The company is asking neighbors to report concerns to Airbnb's 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line. The line is entirely dedicated to hearing from locals with "urgent issues" such as "a party in progress."

Earlier this month, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Bloomberg that a wave of complaints on social media last summer was "a bit of a wake-up call."

Airbnb's anti-party crackdown was first introduced for Memorial Day weekend 2022 and then enforced for the July Fourth long weekend, as well.