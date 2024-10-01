Get All Access for $5/mo

Amazon Asks Employees to Use Its New, Internal Chatbot That's 'Safer Than ChatGPT' Amazon has reportedly introduced an internal chatbot named Cedric.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon's new Cedric AI tool allows employees to ask questions and summarize documents.
  • Amazon stated in a leaked document that the company wants employees to use its internal chatbot because Cedric is "safer than ChatGPT."

Amazon doesn't want its employees to talk to any other AI chatbot — except Cedric.

A Tuesday report from Business Insider revealed that Amazon has a new internal AI bot called Cedric that securely allows employees to get their questions answered and generate document summaries — without ChatGPT. Amazon drew the comparison in a leaked internal document, stating that Cedric is "safer than ChatGPT" and that the tool aims to boost productivity.

Amazon's caution with third-party chatbots isn't new. In a January 2023 document, an Amazon lawyer warned employees from sharing code or Amazon confidential information with ChatGPT and wrote that there had already been occurrences where ChatGPT's output aligned with internal data.

Amazon joins companies like Accenture and Edelman in creating custom AI tools for employees.

Amazon also plans to incorporate AI into other parts of its business. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman told employees in August that in the next two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding" because AI will fill in the gaps.

He said that software engineers will be tasked more with innovation and thinking about customer needs than with coding.

In the second quarter of 2024, Amazon had over 1.5 million employees.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

