Amazon Is Laying Off 9,000 More Employees — But Who's Out Won't Be Settled Until April

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company had decided to "be more streamlined in our costs and headcount" because of the "uncertain economy."

Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

David Ryder / Stringer I Getty Images
Amazon.com headquarters in 2022.

On Monday, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the company would lay off about 9,000 more people, per CNBC.

"I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks," Jassy wrote in a memo that was also posted online.

"This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," he added.

Amazon announced in early January it would lay off about 18,000 employees. As Bloomberg noted, the layoffs began in late 2022 but were reported, at first, to only be job cuts of about 10,000 people.

This additional cut of 9,000 comes amid waves of layoffs at other big tech companies like Google and Meta as they wrestle with changes in consumer habits post-pandemic.

Jassy said the company had decided to "be more streamlined in our costs and headcount" because of the "uncertain economy."

The CEO also said that this round of layoffs was not included in the January announcement because the teams were still finishing their analyses.

"The impacted teams are not yet finished making final decisions on precisely which roles will be impacted," he added.

The roles being eliminated should be finalized by the end of April. Amazon will provide employees things like "separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," the memo said.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Business News

