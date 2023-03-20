Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company had decided to "be more streamlined in our costs and headcount" because of the "uncertain economy."

On Monday, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy told employees that the company would lay off about 9,000 more people, per CNBC.

"I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks," Jassy wrote in a memo that was also posted online.

"This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," he added.

Related: Amazon to Layoff 18,000 Employees, Largest Cut in Company History: 'We'll Be Inventive, Resourceful, and Scrappy'

Amazon announced in early January it would lay off about 18,000 employees. As Bloomberg noted, the layoffs began in late 2022 but were reported, at first, to only be job cuts of about 10,000 people.

This additional cut of 9,000 comes amid waves of layoffs at other big tech companies like Google and Meta as they wrestle with changes in consumer habits post-pandemic.

Related: 'Make Lists' of People to Let Go, Meta Tells Directors Ahead of Another Mass Layoff — Here's When It Will Happen

Jassy said the company had decided to "be more streamlined in our costs and headcount" because of the "uncertain economy."

The CEO also said that this round of layoffs was not included in the January announcement because the teams were still finishing their analyses.

"The impacted teams are not yet finished making final decisions on precisely which roles will be impacted," he added.

The roles being eliminated should be finalized by the end of April. Amazon will provide employees things like "separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," the memo said.