'Make Lists' of People to Let Go, Meta Tells Directors Ahead of Another Mass Layoff — Here's When It Will Happen

The clock's ticking as CEO Mark Zuckerberg eyes paternity leave for his third child.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Future Publishing | Getty Images

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook and Instagram, slashed 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, in November — but that was only the beginning.

The metaverse-focused company intends to conduct another round of layoffs and could let go thousands of employees as early as this week, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Related: 'Loud Layoffs' Hurt Your Health — Use These Mindset Hacks to Protect Your Peace

Meta has been trying to flatten its organization by offering buyout packages to managers and dismissing entire teams it views as nonessential three months into what CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been calling the company's "year of efficiency."

Naturally, morale among Meta employees has been low amid so much uncertainty. According to an internal company survey from October obtained by Vox's Recode, just 28% of Meta employees had a favorable response about their optimism for the company.

Bloomberg's sources said the impending round of layoffs isn't directly related to Zuckerberg's flattening but has more to do with financial objectives. Directors and managers have been asked to make lists of employees who can be let go, the people revealed.

Related: Meta Imposes Strict New Policy for Restructuring Workers After 30 Days in New Ultimatum

Those layoffs could be finalized in the next week, ahead of Zuckerberg's departure for parental leave for his third child, per Bloomberg.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Facebook Layoffs Technology Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Instagram Meta

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella

Business News

An HR Specialist Explains Why Unlimited PTO Can Hurt You In The Long Run

One TikToker is going viral after explaining why accrued PTO is better than unlimited days off.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Jamie & Kayla Giovinazzo of EAT CLEAN BRO on Creating a Meal Prep Business

Interview with owners of Eat Clean Bro Jamie & Kayla Giovinazzo about prioritizing every customer, the business of healthy food, and building a culture with clear communication.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Diversity

70% of Male Leaders Believe This Industry Is Inclusive — But Most Female Leaders Disagree.

Embracing diversity and inclusion at your business can lead to better results, more innovation and access to top talent. Here's how.

By Lissele Pratt

Starting a Business

Lewis Howes Has Built An Eight-Figure Personal Brand. He Did It By Constantly Reinventing Himself.

The key to Howes' success is his willingness to be honest about what people need, and revise his story again and again.

By Jason Feifer