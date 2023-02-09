People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, laid off 13% of its workforce in November during its first significant round of cuts — a process echoed across Silicon Valley amid Big Tech turmoil.

Now, Meta plans to go a step further with an internal "flattening" that will transition many of its managers and directors to individual contributor jobs if they want to stay at the company — all part of an effort to maximize efficiency, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Related: Layoffs Affecting 1,600 Tech Workers A Day on Average In 2023

According to the sources, who asked not to be named commenting on a matter that wasn't public, higher-level managers will inform their subordinates of the change in the coming weeks. Those stripped of their managerial duties will instead be tasked with jobs like coding, designing and research.

"Our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization," Zuckerberg said as part of the release of Meta's fourth-quarter earnings report, per CNBC.

Bloomberg's sources said some Meta employees feel the rearrangement is necessary because certain managers supervise just one or two employees and compete with other teams to achieve similar goals. More layoffs are expected, but they'll likely unfold more slowly on an individual basis.

Related: Amid Widespread Tech Layoffs, TikTok Is Expanding

Meta declined to comment.

Meta Platforms Inc is up nearly 48% year to date.