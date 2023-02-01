Layoffs Abound Across Industries — But These Major Companies Are Still Hiring
Economists are optimistic about the 2023 job market.
This year started off with massive layoffs — from Big Tech to real estate and beyond.
But it's not all bad news.
Though many industries continue to brace for more job cuts, some of the most well-known companies are still hiring, per Insider.
Economists remain optimistic about the 2023 job market, CNBC reported, noting that blue-collar workers may have more job security than white-collar employees. ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak told CNBC that despite headlines about mass layoffs, many companies "are starved for talent and leaving money on the table because they can't run at full capacity."
See Insider's full list of hiring companies and the number of jobs they're looking to fill below.
Chipotle: 15,000 jobs
Boeing: 10,000 jobs
United Airlines: 2,500 jobs
Airbus: 13,000 jobs
Alaska Airlines: 3,500 jobs
Bloomberg: 1,000 jobs
Moderna: 2,000 jobs
Palantir Technologies: A few hundred jobs
Binance: 15%-30% workforce increase
Hudson Tunnel Project: 72,000 jobs