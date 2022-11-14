Amazon to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees, According to a New Report
The e-commerce and media giant's job cuts will reportedly be centered around workers related to Alexa, retail, and human resources.
Winter might be slowed down by climate change — but the layoffs are definitely here.
Amazon became the latest technology giant that's likely to conduct large-scale layoffs, according to the New York Times. On Monday, the outlet reported that the company planned to lay off some 10,000 people, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."
It's the latest post-pandemic labor rout in the tech industry. Earlier this month, Twitter laid off roughly 3,000 employees. Meta laid off over 11,000 people last week. Google, Apple, and Disney have announced plans to cut costs or slow down hiring.
For Amazon's part, it forecasted a disappointingly low holiday revenue bump and low sales in Amazon Web Services, in its most recent quarterly earnings report, per CNBC. This contributed to a stock rout that made the company the first-ever public one to lose $1 trillion in market capitalization.
"The total number of layoffs remains fluid," the NYT wrote. But, they will likely center around the company's Alexa division, which is Amazon's voice-activated assistant, as well as retail and human resources.
Amazon's workforce worldwide is over 1.5 million people, as the NYT noted, so this reportedly planned layoff is less than 1% of that.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
