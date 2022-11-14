Winter might be slowed down by climate change — but the layoffs are definitely here.

Bloomberg I Getty Images Amazon's logo at its campus in Hyderabad, India.

became the latest technology giant that's likely to conduct large-scale layoffs, according to the New York Times. On Monday, the outlet reported that the company planned to lay off some 10,000 people, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

It's the latest post-pandemic labor rout in the tech industry. Earlier this month, Twitter laid off roughly 3,000 employees. Meta laid off over 11,000 people last week. Google, Apple, and Disney have announced plans to cut costs or slow down hiring.

For Amazon's part, it forecasted a disappointingly low holiday revenue bump and low sales in Amazon Web Services, in its most recent quarterly earnings report, per CNBC. This contributed to a stock rout that made the company the first-ever public one to lose $1 trillion in market capitalization.

"The total number of layoffs remains fluid," the NYT wrote. But, they will likely center around the company's Alexa division, which is Amazon's voice-activated assistant, as well as retail and human resources.

Related: Apple and Amazon Pause Hiring Across Corporate Divisions

Amazon's workforce worldwide is over 1.5 million people, as the NYT noted, so this reportedly planned layoff is less than 1% of that.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.