The e-commerce giant is now offering customers the option of less or zero packaging. Customer responses have ranged from criticism to praise for the eco-friendly move.

Millions of Amazon orders in the U.S. are now arriving without extra packaging, as the company moves to streamline its delivery process, boost sustainability, and appeal to customers who are turned off by the slew of brown boxes cluttering doorsteps and hallways, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The recognition by a number of senior leaders was just that this is becoming more and more important," said Pat Lindner, vice president of packaging and innovation, told the outlet. "There's a significant need for our company to take the next step in innovation around packaging."

Roughly 11% of delivered items will now arrive without additional packaging, what the company refers to as "ships in own container," and customers can choose whether they want extra packaging or not at checkout.

Related: Amazon Slashes Dozens of In-House Brands. Did Your Favorite Line Get Cut?

The reduction or elimination of packaging is part of the company's broader initiatives of cost reduction, environmental goals, and maintaining market dominance. Amazon is leveraging its influence over suppliers to improve packaging for shipping by offering incentives for vendors to eliminate extra layers of packaging, per the WSJ.

However, there are challenges to the new initiative. Amazon needs to ensure that packaging is sturdy enough for individual shipping without adding excessive material, the WSJ added. Additionally, there is also the question of whether customers are comfortable with opting out of the protection that a box provides in regard to privacy and weather.

Reactions have been mixed, with some social media users saying the change is welcomed, and others concerned about thievery and privacy.

That is great for thieves. — Rotten Finger (@MchenryRockland) August 11, 2023

Thanks for the packaging Amazon ? pic.twitter.com/ZOl8HMMeu6 — Miss Steak (@IntelligntSteak) August 5, 2023

#thenine @RyanEFox2 @fox2deena ok I am chiming in late ? but about Amazon packaging, I order craft supplies or organizational tools and all the extra packing stuff in there and the huge box isn't really needed. I would welcome just the box at my door ? — De (@gone2vestibular) August 11, 2023

Innovation in final mile logistics is happening.



In an effort to reduce costs, Amazon is looking at reducing its use of packaging - or "ships in own container".



No one is going to miss the mountains of extra cartons. — Tony A. Ramirez (@elpramirez) August 11, 2023

"I ordered a book on amazon and it was in my mail box without packaging??? Just the book?????" one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"What happens when it's pouring rain or there's snow? That extra packaging offers some level of protection from weather. Bad idea!!," another wrote.

Others are welcoming the minimalist initiative with open arms. "I order craft supplies or organizational tools and all the extra packing stuff in there and the huge box isn't really needed. I would welcome just the box at my door," a user penned.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Related: Amazon Tech Will Let You Pay at Whole Foods in the Most Organic Way Possible — With a Scan of Your Hand