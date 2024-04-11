The waterproof and flameproof house was listed around $35,000 a few months ago.

A home in an Amazon box?

An Amazon tiny home that measures 19 feet by 20 feet is now selling for $23,000 less than its asking price in January, per data from third-party price tracker Keepa. The Jaxenor prefabricated home was priced at around $35,000 earlier this year but dropped to $11,550 as of Thursday.

The tiny home, which comes folded neatly in a box and expands outward, weighs nearly 8,000 pounds and requires that the buyer prepare a crane to unload it.

Advertised as a possible backyard guest house, office, or workshop, the home was listed at the time of writing as Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in garden houses.

Jaxenor Tiny Home. Credit: Amazon

The tiny home is made out of a steel frame and flameproof wallboard, with waterproofing and thermal insulation. The seller claims that the home is earthquake-resistant (grade 8), wind-resistant (grade 10), and able to withstand a heavy snow load of up to 6.6 feet.

The house includes a small restroom with a shower, sink, and toilet that is ready to be hooked up to water, but it does not include electrical circuits, furnishings, or installation. The design incorporates multiple windows and folds back up if the buyer wants to move the unit.

With home prices on the rise and inflation increasing faster than expected, potential home buyers are expressing interest in tiny homes.

Youtuber Unspeakable, who has 17.2 million subscribers, posted a video two months ago where he and his friends unboxed an Amazon tiny home.

Last week, he documented spending 24 hours in the tiny home and found that even when a tree fell on the house, the house still stood, though the tree created a dent in the roof. The house did not seem to be fully waterproof though, with leaks forming when the Unspeakable team blasted it with snow.

Unspeakable's unboxing video of the home also received over 13.6 million views on both YouTube and X, now Twitter, inspiring reactions such as, "This is just about the only house I will ever be able to afford."

Their home, which is listed as the Chery Industrial Expandable Prefab House, was $18,000 with a $1,000 coupon on Amazon at the time of writing — a drop from its $40,000 price tag in January, according to Keepa statistics pulled by Entrepreneur.

The prefab home market size is an estimated $22.87 billion this year according to Mordor Intelligence, with North America being the largest market.