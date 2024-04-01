You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

These Are the 5 Most Unaffordable U.S. States to Buy a House, According to a New Report A new study by Bankrate sheds light on the housing affordability crisis in the U.S.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

The U.S. is not an affordable place to own a home these days, and middle-class Americans are feeling the pinch.

According to a new study by Bankrate, in 22 U.S. states, and Washington D.C., homebuyers need to have an income of at least six figures to afford a median-priced home.

Citing high mortgage rates, rising prices of homes, and low housing inventory, the study found that, on average, Americans need an annual household income of $110,871 to afford the median price of a home in the U.S. which is now $402,343 — a 46% increase from just four years ago.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Says 'Now Is the Best Time' to Buy as Home Prices Will Soon Go 'Through the Roof'

"Affordability is the biggest issue — finding a home that's in your budget," said Jeff Ostrowski, Bankrate housing market analyst. "The higher the price of a home, the harder it is to come up with the down payment or to qualify for the monthly payment. Home values are near record highs, and if you want a house, you have little choice but to pay a high price."

What's the most unaffordable state for aspiring homeowners?

It's California, of course, where aspiring homeowners must earn at least $197,057 to afford a median-priced house in the state.

According to most recent U.S. Census data, the median household income in California for 2022 was $91,905, over $100 less than the median income needed at present time to purchase a median-priced house.

The second most unaffordable state in Bankrate's study was Hawaii, with a necessary median household income of $185,829 to afford a median-priced home.

Related: Here Are the Top 10 Most Affordable States to Retire

Low inventory combined with high interest rates is contributing to the unaffordability crisis in the country, experts say, but some Realtors think despite the rough conditions, the market won't necessarily get better once conditions change.

"If rates go down just another percentage point — that's what I'm hoping for by year-end — prices are going to go through the roof," said real estate maven and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran in an interview with Fox Business Network last week. "Everyone's going to charge the market. And so if you wait for interest rates to come down another point, I don't think you'll gain, I think you'll wind up paying more."

Here are the top five most unaffordable states to buy a home, according to the report:

1. California

Must earn $197,057 to afford the state's typical monthly mortgage.

2. Hawaii

Must earn $197,057 to afford the state's typical monthly mortgage.

3. Washington, D.C.

Must earn $167,871.

4. Massachusetts

Must earn $162,471.

5. Washington State

Must earn $156,814.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

90% of Execs Say Providing Employee Health Benefits Will Be Unsustainable By 2030 — Here's One Solution Businesses Need to Consider

Healthcare navigation is something that employers and employees can't afford to go without. Here's why.

By Michael Waterbury
Business News

OpenAI Is Holding Back the Release of Its New AI Voice Generator — Here's Why

Voice Engine can create natural speech with just 15 seconds of audio but the company is concerned about "the potential for synthetic voice misuse."

By Sherin Shibu
Living

The Truth About Being in Business With Your Spouse — How to Navigate Work and Life Together

Working with your spouse — not just working with them but also owning and running a business together — has many advantages and disadvantages. Learning what works best for the two of you as a team takes practice, patience, trial and error and a whole lot of negotiation.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Culture

Why Leaders Today Need to Foster a Blameless Culture to Boost Workplace Productivity — And How

Younger generations thrive in a blameless culture, and the better they feel about their value, the more companies will gain.

By Mary Hubbard
Business News

AT&T Customer Information Leaked to 'Dark Web' in Massive Data Hack, Millions Affected

The telecommunications company confirmed the leak over the weekend.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

This Entrepreneur Pranked Mark Cuban on National Television. The Shark Was So Impressed He Offered to Invest $640,000 — in Empty Boxes.

Ryan Walther, co-founder of prank gift box and gag gift company Prank-O, combined his passions for comedy and business.

By Amanda Breen