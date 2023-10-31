A tragic scene unfolded at a Colorado amusement park on Saturday when a 22-year-old man was found dead in the women's bathroom with guns and explosives. Authorities believe he planned to attack guests.

Diego Barajas Medina was found dead Saturday morning at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado before it was open to the public. Medina reportedly entered the park while it was closed.

Authorities found multiple explosive devices, a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and magazines for both of the weapons with Medina.

"We are, to say the least, extremely lucky that he did not fulfill whatever plan he may have intentioned," said Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario during a news conference Monday. "We don't see any history, we don't see any reason, we don't see any motive. He was just completely under the radar."

Guests ride the Giant Canyon Swing at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (GCAP via Jack Affleck)

Medina, of Carbondale, Colorado, was found wearing protective body gear, a ballistics helmet, and multiple patches, indicating that he was involved in law enforcement, but authorities have not disclosed how he obtained the patches.

"While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders," Vallario said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, the theme park was closed to the public and authorities said via a news release posted to Facebook that "no additional information will be released" regarding the case.

Medina's death is being ruled as a suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us," Glenwood Caverns General Manager Nancy Heard said on behalf of the amusement park in a statement.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was originally opened to the public in 1895 before being shut down at the beginning of World War I and then reopened again in 1999.

To get to the park, visitors take a gondola up the mountain, which would have made it extremely difficult to get victims to nearby hospitals should Medina have carried out the attack.

The park is known for its "fairy caves" built into the mountain range and has expanded over the years to include more family-friendly attractions and rides.