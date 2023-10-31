Amusement Park Intruder Found Dead With Mass Amounts of Weaponry, Ammunition in What Could Have Been 'An Attack of Devastating Proportions' The incident occurred at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

By Emily Rella

A tragic scene unfolded at a Colorado amusement park on Saturday when a 22-year-old man was found dead in the women's bathroom with guns and explosives. Authorities believe he planned to attack guests.

Diego Barajas Medina was found dead Saturday morning at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado before it was open to the public. Medina reportedly entered the park while it was closed.

Authorities found multiple explosive devices, a semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and magazines for both of the weapons with Medina.

Related: 'Tallest' Roller Coaster Cracks in Middle of Ride: Video

"We are, to say the least, extremely lucky that he did not fulfill whatever plan he may have intentioned," said Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario during a news conference Monday. "We don't see any history, we don't see any reason, we don't see any motive. He was just completely under the radar."

Guests ride the Giant Canyon Swing at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (GCAP via Jack Affleck)

Medina, of Carbondale, Colorado, was found wearing protective body gear, a ballistics helmet, and multiple patches, indicating that he was involved in law enforcement, but authorities have not disclosed how he obtained the patches.

"While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders," Vallario said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, the theme park was closed to the public and authorities said via a news release posted to Facebook that "no additional information will be released" regarding the case.

Medina's death is being ruled as a suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us," Glenwood Caverns General Manager Nancy Heard said on behalf of the amusement park in a statement.

Related: Phone Flies Off Roller Coaster, Rider Left Bloody, Concussed

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was originally opened to the public in 1895 before being shut down at the beginning of World War I and then reopened again in 1999.

To get to the park, visitors take a gondola up the mountain, which would have made it extremely difficult to get victims to nearby hospitals should Medina have carried out the attack.

The park is known for its "fairy caves" built into the mountain range and has expanded over the years to include more family-friendly attractions and rides.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Like a Scene From a Halloween Horror Movie': A Group of Elderly Women Are Suing Airbnb After Being Attacked By Bats While in Bed

The Historic Castle House is located in Alpena, Michigan, and has a glowing 4.8-star rating.

By Emily Rella
Living

Gift This Lifetime Documentary Streaming Subscription — Just $169.97 Through October

Curiosity Stream is available for life but time on this deal is running out.

By Entrepreneur Store
Thought Leaders

Dismantling the 9 to 5 — Why Job Stacking Is the Future of Work

The rising trend of job stacking as a popular alternative to the traditional 9 to 5 work schedule, particularly among the millennials and Gen Z populations. Delve into the benefits of job stacking and discover its potential to revolutionize the American workforce by fostering greater satisfaction and autonomy.

By Zach Wade
Business News

Your Local Walmart Might Look a Lot Different This Week — Here's Why

Walmart is spending $9 billion on upgrades to thousands of stores over the next two years.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'Doesn't Make Sense to Spend $100 on Candy': Consumers Haunted by 'Outrageous' Prices of Halloween Candy as Costs Soar

The cost of candy and gum has spiked by 12.8% compared to last year, surpassing the overall grocery price increase of 6.7%.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

CEOs Are Tricking Employees Into Spending More Time In The Office — But Here's Why They're Only Fooling Themselves.

Traditionalist CEOs seem to be turning up the heat to trick employees into spending more time in the office — but at what cost?

By Gleb Tsipursky