📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Apple Acquires Visual Effects Startup That Worked Its Magic on Star Wars As Yoda would say, 'Strong in Apple, The Force is. Yes, hmmm.'

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Faceshift | Facebook | Enhanced by Entrepreneur

True, the rumors are. The Force is getting stronger in Apple. The Cupertino, Calif., colossus has indeed acquired a Swiss startup that played a key role in the making of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Apple confirmed the acquisition of Faceshift last night in a statement provided to TechCrunch. MacRumors first shed light on the rumored purchase earlier this year. The Zurich-based visual effects firm specializes in real time, markerless motion capture that aims to accurately express "realistic and emotional facial expressions," in both video games and film.

Related: Star Wars + Drones = Dreams Come True

TechCrunch reports that several Faceshift employees are already logging hours for Apple from across the pond. For a look at the company's handiwork making alien life forms emote remarkably like humans in the forthcoming Star Wars installment, check out the GIF below.

Faceshift isn't the only European niche technology startup Apple has snapped up lately. The tech giant also recently acquired augmented reality firm Mataio, facial recognition firm Polar Rose and 3-D scanning house PrimeSense.

If you're hoping to find out exactly why Apple scooped up Faceshift, and what it plans to do with its game-changing motion capture software, don't hold your breath. Per norm, Apple remains tight-lipped, reciting its standard post-acquisition line: "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

Related: What Small Business Can Learn From Force of the Star Wars Marketing Blitz

But that doesn't mean Star Wars fans can't wonder.

While we're on the subject, remember that time Apple chief design officer Jony Ive reimagined the Star Wars lightsaber over drinks with director J.J. Abrams? His vision for the legendary plasma weapon would be "less precise, and just a little bit more spitty," whatever that second adjective means. Apparently Abrams was all ears, as evidenced (perhaps) in this trailer for the hotly-anticipated seventh episode in saga, which, in case you forgot, is just 22 days and 14 hours from blowing our minds.

Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Employers Say They Want to Hire Candidates With AI Skills, But Employees Are Still Sneaking AI Tool Use in the Office

A new joint report from LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft revealed the contradictory state of AI at work.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

This Is How Your Organization Can Execute Despite Uncontrollable Circumstances

Your team will need to work outside its job description - but within its circle of influence.

By Chris McChesney
Thought Leaders

Building an Agile Remote Team Is No Easy Feat — But It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier Thanks to This Transformative Tool.

The virtual reality of the metaverse promises to put a radical new spin on returning to the office.

By Mary Hubbard
By Emily Rella
Business News

Bankrupt Crypto Firm FTX Is Going to Pay Customers Back in Full — Plus Interest

A majority of customers would get at least 118% of their money back under a proposed plan, as the company now has up to $16.3 billion in cash to use.

By Sherin Shibu