executive Tony Blevins has stepped back from his position as vice president of procurement after he was featured making a crude joke in a now-viral TikTok video.

Blevins was featured in Daniel Mac's "What Do You Do For A Living" series where he asks people stepping out of fancy cars what they do for work.

In the clip, which was shared on September 5, Blevins can be seen in a Tiffany blue suit, rolling out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which is worth a whopping $500,000.

When asked how he makes his living, Blevins replied, "I have rich cars, play golf, and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off."

The remark is likely to be a quote reference to the 1981 movie Arthur about a billionaire who's cut off. The 25-second clip has since been viewed 1.4 million times.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, Blevins' departure was directly related to the incident after Apple conducted an internal investigation into the matter. Blevins apologized for his actions in a statement to the outlet, reading, "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor."