Apple Announces 'Scary Fast' Event Next Week — Here's the Cutting-Edge Product That Will Be in the Spotlight The livestream-only keynote is scheduled for October 30.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Apple is expected to announce its M3 silicon chip at the event.
  • The move could boost Mac sales, which were down more than 20% last quarter.

Just one month after unveiling its new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple has plans for another big reveal.

The tech giant sent invitations to members of the media for a scheduled keynote on Monday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Apple is expected to announce its next-generation silicon chip M3 at the livestream-only, "scary fast" event, CNN Business reported.

Why the "scary fast" tagline? That appears to acknowledge the M3's speedy development — the M2 was just introduced to the company's MacBook line last year — and the approach of Halloween, per the outlet.

The company's new iMac computers will likely feature the latest chipset, which should give Mac sales a needed bump, according to CNN. Apple Mac shipments were 7.2 million in the third quarter, down more than 23% year over year, per International Data Corp findings reported by Barron's.

The 24-inch Mac is expected to receive the M3 chip at Apple's event later this month, and there are no signs of an iPad launch so far, per CNN.

Apple announced its first M1 silicon chipset for its computers in 2020.

"When it comes to low-power silicon, M1 has the world's fastest CPU core, the world's fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and the amazing machine learning performance of the Apple Neural Engine," Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said at the time.
Related Topics

