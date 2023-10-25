Just one month after unveiling its new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple has plans for another big reveal.

The tech giant sent invitations to members of the media for a scheduled keynote on Monday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Apple is expected to announce its next-generation silicon chip M3 at the livestream-only, "scary fast" event, CNN Business reported.

Related: Tim Cook Says Layoffs at Apple Are a 'Last Resort' | Entrepreneur

Why the "scary fast" tagline? That appears to acknowledge the M3's speedy development — the M2 was just introduced to the company's MacBook line last year — and the approach of Halloween, per the outlet.

The company's new iMac computers will likely feature the latest chipset, which should give Mac sales a needed bump, according to CNN. Apple Mac shipments were 7.2 million in the third quarter, down more than 23% year over year, per International Data Corp findings reported by Barron's.

The 24-inch Mac is expected to receive the M3 chip at Apple's event later this month, and there are no signs of an iPad launch so far, per CNN.

Related: Tim Cook's Original Apple Card Application Was Denied: Report

Apple announced its first M1 silicon chipset for its computers in 2020.

"When it comes to low-power silicon, M1 has the world's fastest CPU core, the world's fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and the amazing machine learning performance of the Apple Neural Engine," Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said at the time.