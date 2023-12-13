Apple's Newest Feature Will Protect Your Phone From Thieves — Here's How It Works Stolen Device Protection will roll out during Apple's next software update.

By Emily Rella

Despite passcodes and Face ID and the many ways we keep our iPhones protected, it can still feel unsettling knowing how much data and information is stored on the handheld device should it become compromised.

Now, Apple is rolling out a new feature called Stolen Device Protection, requiring users to use a passcode and facial recognition services or fingerprint scans to access data or make changes.

For more high-risk changes, such as changing an Apple ID password or resetting a phone to factory settings (which wipes the phone of its data), users will have to wait a delay of one hour and then re-enter their biometric data to make changes.

Related: Apple Moves to Sever Ties With Goldman Sachs — Here's What That Means for Apple Card and Savings Holders

This will protect users when thieves or scammers can see a person enter their password before stealing and accessing the phone.

"As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data," a spokesperson for Apple said in a statement to CNN. "In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, Stolen Device Protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection."

Users will have to opt-in to Stolen Device Protection in their settings, as it will not be automatically toggled on once the software update is completed.

The new feature is only currently available to beta users with iOS 17.3 but will be available to all other users once the iOS 17.3 software update rolls out to all users within the coming weeks.

Related: Police Issue Warning About iPhone's 'NameDrop' Feature
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Early Bud Light Boycotter Kid Rock, Who Fired a Rifle at Cases of the Beer, Just Changed His Stance — Here's Why

The musician announced he's changing his tune — but photographic evidence suggests his boycott was tenuous from the start.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Build and Sustain Deep, Meaningful Business Relationships (and Why It's the Key to Long-Lasting Success)

Here's how deep, genuine relationships can transform your business and unlock long-term success.

By Aaron Knipp
Starting a Business

7 Passive Income Ideas to Make Money and Build Wealth in 2024

Looking to start a side hustle for some extra money in 2024? Check out these seven internet-based home businesses to get you motivated.

By Chris D. Bentley
Leadership

How to Lead With a Balanced Sense of Optimism When The Future Looks Bleak

This approach can help conscientious leaders maintain good morale and results even through uncertain times.

By David Partain
Marketing

How Email Marketing and Direct Messaging Can Go Hand in Hand To Increase Your Marketing Success

By blending the strengths of these two methods, businesses can create a comprehensive approach that caters to diverse audience preferences and maximizes engagement.

By Christopher Tompkins
By Emily Rella