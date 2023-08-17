One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

A bride-to-be is going viral after a series of TikTok videos exposed a secret door leading to a staircase in an Airbnb that she rented for her bachelorette party — and the bride believes the owner of the unit (and potentially others) were in a hidden room watching her the whole time.

A TikTok user named Alexa (@heyylexa2) posted six videos that have racked up over 1.4 million views exposing an Airbnb she rented in San Rafael, California, dubbed the "Tranquil Waterfront Retreat."

The first clip explains that "one of the girls noticed that there was a false door that led to a staircase upstairs" after she leaned against the wall, and it felt hollow, noting the listing claimed the house was a one-floor, single-family rental.

Though spooked, the party headed outside to get in the hot tub and sit by the fire when "a light turned on upstairs," and they said a man was looking at them.

In a second video, Alexa tells viewers that she contacted authorities after noticing the light turn on. She also claimed cameras were turning to capture their moves as they walked outside, saying "felt like we were being actively watched, which was really uncomfortable."

The bachelorette then said she contacted the Airbnb host, who said they were 25 minutes away but arrived in just minutes, further raising suspicions.

The girls also claim there was a one-way glass mirror on the same wall where the fake door was located, one that the tenants couldn't see through but someone on the otherwise of the while hypothetically could.

In another video, the girls open the fake door and reveal a staircase draped with what appears to be bed sheets and part of a second staircase that looks like it leads to a downstairs unit.

The women claim that the police came out to investigate and were told "there was an entire unit upstairs, and there was surveillance upstairs" and told them to leave the property, escorting them out safely.

Entrepreneur was not able to find a police report at press time but has contacted the San Rafael police department.

The Airbnb listing for the property is currently disabled, and Alexa told viewers that the rental company said her case is "under investigation" without further elaborating. The bride-to-be clarified in the comment section of one of her clips that she had been in contact with Airbnb and that she was being fully refunded.

"Trust your gut instincts -- if something seems off most likely something is off," Alexa told viewers. "This was a terrifying experience, we learned a lot from it. I'm just glad we are all safe."

Airbnb did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.