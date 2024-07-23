Get All Access for $5/mo

Barbara Corcoran Says Having These 2 Types of People in Your Business Is an 'Unbeatable Combination' The "Shark Tank" star shared her thoughts on the benefits of having both extrovert and introvert employees in business.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Barbara Corcoran posted an Instagram video on Tuesday highlighting the differences between introverts and extroverts in business.
  • Corcoran, a self-described extrovert, explained how hiring her business partner, Esther Kaplan, (an introvert) helped organize the business.
  • The duo ran the Corcoran Group together until 2000.

Barbara Corcoran is well-known as a bubbly spitfire who isn't afraid to speak her mind, especially on "Shark Tank."

But you don't need to be as extroverted as Corcoran to be successful in business. In fact, in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, Corcoran said that every successful business needs an introvert and an extrovert to make decisions.

Related: Barbara Corcoran on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The real estate maven says her founding business partner at the Corcoran Group, Esther Kaplan, was an "extreme introvert" and explained how she divided up the delegations in the business based on whose strengths played best to different roles.

"I did all the categories, the recruiting, the sales, the marketing, everything that a great extrovert naturally does well," Corcoran explained. "And she did the control, the systems, the banking, the legal, everything that I couldn't do. And together, we were a fabulous team."

Corcoran called the combination of extrovert and introvert in leadership an "unbeatable combination."

The "Shark Tank" star spoke last September about her decision to hire Kaplan back in 1973 in an Instagram video, when she admitted that she almost didn't bring her on at first because she was so soft-spoken — until she looked inside her purse and saw how organized she was.

Related: Barbara Corcoran Asks These 3 Questions Before Hiring Someone New

"She had the tiniest tidiest filing system I ever saw, with partitions that were labeled all inside her purse. With a mind like that, I knew I wanted my business in her purse," Corcoran said. "I opened a position for her on the spot and told her I was eager to take her under my wing and teach her everything she needed to know to sell."

The pair ran the Corcoran Group together until Pamela Liebman took over from Kaplan and Corcoran as President and CEO of the company in 2000.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

They Showed Up to Apple With a Product They Built in Their Dorm Room. Now These Entrepreneurs Are on the Way to Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports.

How Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta launched Quidich Innovation Labs, technology that is literally changing the game of sports viewership.

By Leo Zevin
Business News

Google Will No Longer Remove Third-Party Cookies From Chrome

The process has been delayed several times over the past few years.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Next Phase of Fiverr—the Freelance Marketplace Expands Into Hiring

Is their AI and Business Partner service a game-changer for hiring talent?

By Terry Rice
Leadership

7 Strategies for Building a Strong Company Culture in a Hybrid Work Environment

This article provides strategies for building a strong and cohesive company culture in a hybrid work environment, articulating your mission and values, effective communication, inclusivity, employee engagement and flexible policies.

By Wei Hsu
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis