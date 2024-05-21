📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

'Take the Money Out of the Equation': Barbara Corcoran Offers Tips for New Graduates Navigating the Job Market The "Shark Tank" star says she worked almost two dozen jobs before turning 23.

By Emily Rella

After graduating from New York's St. Thomas Aquinas College in 1971, "Shark Tank" star and real estate maven Barbara Corcoran knows firsthand how stressful it is to look for a job after graduation — Corcoran previously revealed that she worked 22 jobs by the time she was 23.

In a TikTok video viewed over 42,600 times, Corcoran offered advice to new graduates about the "real world" and what to consider before accepting a job offer.

Sometimes the pressure to make a quick decision can be detrimental in the long run, she said.

Corcoran told graduates not to pigeonhole themselves into only choosing a career that only aligns with their major.

"Try a lot on before you decide what you want to do with your life," she explained. "It pays big time — don't get stuck in your major."

She also said to make a decision based on "how much [the job] will teach you" and to look beyond salary, if possible.

"Take the money out of the equation and focus on one thing only — try to find something you do very, very well," she explained. "And then practice the hell out of it until you become very, very good at it."

Corcoran also told graduates to choose a job with a good boss.

"Having a good boss will have more to do with your happiness at work than actually what you do with the day," she says.

Finally, she suggested closing out any interview with this one question: "Is there anything standing in the way of you hiring me?"

Corcoran sold her real estate firm, Corcoran Group, for $66 million in 2001.

Her net worth as of Tuesday morning was an estimated $400 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

