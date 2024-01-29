Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo: Video The "Shark Tank" stars joined actress Dakota Johnson on Saturday night.

"Shark Tank" stars Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban are no strangers to the television screen, but the pair's latest cameo was certainly not business as usual.

The two joined actress Dakota Johnson on this weekend's new episode of "Saturday Night Live" playing themselves in a sketch where they offer their funds and expertise.

In the sketch, Johnson's character tells her book club that her business idea has landed her an opportunity on "Shark Tank." But her "genius" idea is a T-shirt that simply reads "Don't ask if I'm ok. I'm ok. But if everyone starts asking if I'm ok, I might start crying," which Johnson claims "distilled the entire human experience into three sentences." Of course, the book club mocks before Corcoran comes on stage offering her an investment.

Corcoran offers Johnson $500,000 for a 10% stake in the T-shirt company, followed by Cuban who comes and offers a "cool million."

Johnson then tells the Sharks that if they're all willing to work together, she'll take all the money.

The cheeky weekend sketch comes at a bittersweet time after Cuban announced that he would be leaving the show after Season 16.

"It's time," Cuban said on a podcast last November upon his announcement. "I feel like in doing 'Shark Tank' all these years, we've trained a generation of entrepreneurs, multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of 'Shark Tank' and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids."

Cuban has been on the show since 2011, though it initially premiered in August 2009 when Corcoran began. Both have invested in over 80 companies during their tenure on the ABC show.

The show is currently airing its 15th season, which premiered on September 29, 2023.
By Emily Rella