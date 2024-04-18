You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Bezos Earth Fund Is Donating $100 Million to Groups Using AI to Help Combat Climate Change Applications open in May.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Kevin Mazur | Getty Images for Bezos Earth Fund
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the ICCF U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner at Waldorf Astoria on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.

As the conversation around AI technology and its potential dangers and benefits becomes more mainstream, one billionaire is doubling down on his desire to use the technology for good to help find solutions to climate change.

On Thursday, Jeff Bezos's Bezos Earth Fund announced that the organization would be donating $100 million in grants to groups through the "AI for Climate and Nature Grand Challenge," which will seek to help determine how "modern AI might help address climate change and nature loss" and "inspire deeper collaboration between groups on the front line of environmental solutions and leading AI technology providers."

Related: Jeff Bezos Donates $123 Million to Combat Homelessness

The competition will have multiple rounds addressing different areas of focus and concern — for example, the first round will center on the areas of sustainable proteins, biodiversity conservation, and power grid optimization. Each round will also include a "Wild Card" category for those wishing to submit a proposal that doesn't fall into the selected categories.

There will be two funding phases per round. In the first, up to 30 seed grants will be given to the top groups "promising AI ideas addressing the focus areas," while the second phase will allow these awardees to apply for grants up to $2 million as well as receive mentorship and access to "computing infrastructure and relevant datasets."

The Bezos Earth Fund said that it will accept applications from "practitioners, researchers, and innovators in universities, NGOs, private companies, and organizations" but that proposals from individuals will not be accepted.

"The future is unlikely to be characterized by straight lines and gentle curves, but rather by unexpected changes and tipping points, good or bad," Bezos Earth Fund President and CEO Dr. Andrew Steer said in a company release. "The arrival of AI will potentially help solve very difficult challenges. With this program, we hope to make a helpful contribution."

Applications officially open in May 2024 and those interested can apply next month, here.

Related: Eva Longoria, Bill McRaven Win Jeff Bezos Award for Charity

Last month, Bezos awarded Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven each $50 million to give to their charity of choice through the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

Bezos revealed exclusively to CNN in 2022 that he plans to give most of his wealth away in his lifetime. As of Thursday afternoon, his net worth was an estimated $203 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

6 Effective Funding Strategies for Startups

Navigating startup financing is complex. Entrepreneurs find themselves at the crossroads of innovation and survival, where a single decision can either fuel their dreams or extinguish their aspirations. Here we look at six ways you can finance your startup to support your business for long-term success.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

I Tried Airchat, the Hottest New Social Media App in Silicon Valley — Here's How It Works

Airchat is still invite-only and prioritizes voices with no option to upload photos or write text, making it feel more human than Facebook or Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu
Real Estate

5 Must-Try Real Estate Marketing Ideas That Will Attract Buyers

By pursuing content marketing, real estate professionals grow their reputation and lay the foundation for future sales.

By Jessica Wong
Growing a Business

They Designed One Simple Product With a 'Focus on Human Health' — and Made $40 Million Last Year

Marilee Nelson, Allison Evans and Kelly Love founded cult-favorite cleaning brand Branch Basics in 2012.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

This Leadership Technique is the Secret to Optimal Team Performance

Through my experience in business, I've found one particular leadership technique that works better than others.

By Adam Kroener
Leadership

How to Enhance Your Leadership Skills and Transform Your Team With This Ancient (but Powerful) Method

This leadership approach could revolutionize your workplace. Here's what you need to know.

By Chris Kille