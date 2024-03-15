The Bezos Courage and Civility Award was established in 2021 to recognize those who "aim high, pursue solutions with courage, and always do so with civility."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, announced on Friday that Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven were this year's winners of the annual Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The award, which was established in 2021, recognizes those who "aim high, pursue solutions with courage, and always do so with civility." Longoria and McRaven each received $50 million to give to the causes of their choice.

(L-R) Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Ana Navarro, William H. McRaven and Eva Longoria attend the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bezos Courage and Civility Awards)

Longoria, an actress, film producer, and entrepreneur, received the award because of her efforts to strengthen education and entrepreneurship in the Latino community. Longoria established a foundation in 2012 with a mission of "unlocking the full potential of Latinas."

Longoria told CNN that she was going to use the award to continue investing in the Latino community.

Related: Jeff Bezos Still Uses One of Famous Amazon 'Door Desks' From the '90s — Here's Why

"Latinos in the US are a rapidly growing group with extraordinary potential, but we disproportionately lack the infrastructure opportunity we need and I'm excited to invest in that opportunity," Longoria added.

Admiral Bill McRaven, a retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral and former special operations commander, was recognized for his ongoing work supporting veterans and their children.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award from Lauren and Jeff," said McRaven in a press statement. "Their generous gift will truly change the lives of countless veterans and their families. Nothing is more inspiring to those that serve than knowing that their sacrifice is recognized and genuinely appreciated."

McRaven said in a statement to CNN that he wants to direct the $50 million award to three focus areas: the education of children of deceased veterans, the mental health of veterans, and helping educate future military leaders.

Related: Jeff Bezos Plans to Give Away the Bulk of His Fortune, New Grant of $100 Million to Dolly Parton

Longoria and McRaven join the ranks of previous award winners, including Van Jones, José Andrés, and Dolly Parton.

Bezos told CNN in 2022 that he intends to give away most of his wealth in his lifetime.

Bezos is the second richest person in the world as of press time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $201 billion.