Bill Gates Vehemently Defends Private Jet Usage: 'Should I Stay at Home?'

The billionaire spoke about climate change and travel methods during an interview last week with the BBC.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Bill Gates may be one of the most active and giving philanthropists when it comes to climate change and global warming, but that doesn't mean he's giving up his private jet any time soon.

During an interview with the BBC last week, Gates broached several subjects including rival Elon Musk's ambitious goals about Mars, finding love again, and unsurprisingly, climate change.

Journalist Amol Rajan pressed the billionaire about whether or not he thought it was hypocritical to use private jets in lieu of aviation options that would produce a lower carbon footprint.

Related: Report: Bill Gates Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Oracle CEO

Gates refuted the notion, explaining that traveling to far-off locales (such as Kenya, where the interview was taking place) was necessary for the work he was trying to accomplish.

"Well, I buy the gold standard of, funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint," Gates explained. "I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation … should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?"

Climeworks is an air filtering technology based in Switzerland that works to remove carbon dioxide from the air in an attempt to "fight against global warming and make a measurable impact," according to the company's website.

According to research by the European Federation for Transport and Environment, private planes are nearly 10 times "more carbon intensive" than standard planes per passenger, mainly because private jets carry a select and limited amount of passengers per flight.

As of Friday afternoon, Gates' net worth was an estimated $116 million.

Related: Bill Gates Shades Elon Musk's Future Mars Mission: 'Don't Go'
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Bill Gates News and Trends

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Elon Musk Fired a Twitter Engineer Who Told Him His Popularity Was Decreasing

According to the tech newsletter Platformer, Musk met with several engineers on Tuesday to discuss the Twitter algorithm.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Google's Bard Already Made A Fact Error — In Its Wake, the Company's Value Dropped By $100 Billion

ChatGPT and similar technologies are rife with issues from biases to factual errors, according to reports.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

'Thank You Does Not Come Even Close': Teen Returns Woman's Missing Wallet and Forms An Adorable, Unlikely Friendship

Delivontae Johnson, 19, pulled into an Arkansas Walmart to get his tire fixed when he noticed a wallet sitting on the ground.

By Emily Rella

Branding

6 Ways to Build Trust in an Untrustworthy Industry

If your industry puts you at a disadvantage, you're going to have to work even harder to build trust. Here are six effective strategies you can use.

By Joseph Camberato

Business News

'My Heart Breaks': Internet Rallies Behind 72-Year-Old Delivery Driver Who Takes A Tumble In Viral Video

A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman falling at a customer's home has garnered attention — and donations.

By Emily Rella