'The Age of AI Has Begun': Bill Gates Says This 'Revolutionary' Tech Is the Biggest Innovation Since the User-Friendly Computer

Bill Gates said he was "in awe" of ChatGPT's progress — and that he's been meeting with the team behind it since 2016.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Bloomberg / Contributor I Getty Images
Bill Gates in 2022.

Bill Gates has big dreams for AI.

In a blog post published on Tuesday called "The Age of AI has begun," Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, called ChatGPT and related AI advancements "revolutionary" and outlined his predictions for the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022 as the first and most advanced publicly available tool powered by "generative AI." That means it can create answers on its own, write songs, and generally create the appearance of having the "illusion" of understanding, combined with access to a large database of information.

Though the technology is not without issues, (such as "harmful instructions" or "biased" content, the OpenAI says), it has the potential to transform everything from how search engines work to how papers are graded in schools.

And much larger tech companies are getting in on the action. Microsoft's Bing has already partnered with ChatGPT; Google soft-launched its own fact-spewing and essay-writing bot, Bard, via a waitlist for certain people in the U.S. and U.K. on Tuesday; and Meta's LLaMA was leaked in February.

Related: 'Things Will Go Wrong.' Google Releases Its Chatbot Bard With Caution.

In the post, Gates said ChatGPT's advances "inspired me to think about all the things that AI can achieve in the next five to 10 years," he wrote. The letter touched on everything from climate change to global health — as well as general productivity increases. He said he's been in meetings with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, since 2016.

Gates also wrote that he's "seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary" in his lifetime, and ChatGPT is one of them.

Related: Getty Images Has Started Legal Proceedings Against an AI Generative Art Company For Copyright Infringement

The first was when he first saw the "graphical user interface," a.k.a., the user-friendly computer, in 1980. The second was when he saw ChatGPT obtain a 5 out of 5 score on an Advanced Placement (AP) Biology exam and give what he said was a "thoughtful answer" to a question regarding what someone might tell a dad with a sick child.

"I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface," he wrote in the blog post.

AI can help with everything from time-saving paperwork tasks to conducting research on life-saving drugs to how we educate our children, he wrote. Further, could help people have "AI-generated insights" about growing crops in areas affected by climate change.

Related: The Dark Side of ChatGPT: Employees & Businesses Need to Prepare Now

Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975, which revolutionized computers and gaming. He left the company to work full-time in philanthropy in 2008.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

Bill Gates News and Trends Business News ChatGPT

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Marketing

How to Get High Quality Leads From LinkedIn At No Cost

Struggling to figure out how to get top-quality leads through LinkedIn? Keep reading to learn the best LinkedIn lead generation practices that work and the common mistakes you must avoid.

By Vikas Agrawal

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.

Author Karen Inglis breaks down the strategies and tactics you need to generate awareness and sales for your self-published book.

By Dan Bova

Thought Leaders

What Walt Disney, Thomas Edison and Dr. Seuss Can Teach You About Entrepreneurial Longevity

Uncover the secrets of three of the most experienced entrepreneurs in history and create your lasting legacy.

By Nancy Solari