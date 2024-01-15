Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan After Window Cracks on Boeing Aircraft The crack was found in the cockpit about 40 minutes into the flight.

By Emily Rella

A crack in a cockpit window was found on a Boeing 737 aircraft over the weekend after the plane was airborne.

All Nippon Airways said on Monday that airline crew noticed the crack on one of the six cockpit windows about 40 minutes into the flight.

The plane immediately returned to Sapporo-New Chitose Airport, where it landed safely. The plane was set to travel to Toyama airport, further inland in Japan.

Related: 'Grateful to be Alive': Passengers Recall Harrowing Moment Airplane Door Flew Off Alaska Airlines Flight

The Japanese airline said no injuries were reported for the 65 passengers and crew members.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurization," a spokesperson for the airline said, per Reuters.

The cause of the break is currently under investigation.

This is the second major incident for Boeing this month after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to emergency land when an emergency panel blew out mid-flight.

Related: Plane Takes Off With Broken Windows, Makes Emergency Landing

The plane models, however, are different. The aircraft involved in the Alaska Airlines fiasco was a Boeing 737 Max 9, which has now been indefinitely grounded by the Federal Aviation Agency.

Boeing was down over 17.6% in just a one-month period as of Monday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Retired UPS Employee Started a People-Oriented Side Hustle That Earns More Than $500,000 a Year — and 'Anyone With a Pulse Can Do It'

William Zuniga wanted a side gig that would help him meet new people — and he found a very lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Get This 10-Year .ART Domain Name with Site Builder for $69.99

You can use the custom builder to design your site, and you can start to share your enhanced brand with the world.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

You Have to Actually Know Your People to Retain Them. Here's Why It Matters.

Nobody thrives in a vacuum. When leaders take the time to understand who people are and what motivates them, it nurtures a culture of excellence.

By Daniel Todd
Marketing

Immediate Results Aren't Everything — Here's Why Playing the Long Game in Marketing Is Worth It

Building a solid and effective marketing strategy means thinking about the present and the future.

By Jackie Cullen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Leadership

There Are 6 Types of Great Leaders — Which One Do You Fall Into?

Leadership matters more than ever before. But leadership styles of the past aren't the ones that resonate most with today's employees. Here are the top six that do.

By Amy M Chambers