'Grateful to be Alive': Passengers Recall Harrowing Moment Airplane Door Flew Off Alaska Airlines Flight Over 340 flights have been canceled as a result of mass aircraft groundings for inspection.

By Emily Rella

An Alaska Airlines flight made headlines over the weekend after the news broke that a Boeing 737 aircraft lost a panel mid-flight, causing an emergency landing after the flight took off from Portland, Oregon.

As of Monday, the Federal Aviation Agency grounded more than 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts for inspection following the incident, leading to a combined 342 flight cancelations between Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy explained in a press conference on Sunday that the aircraft was restricted from flying over water due to a safety warning light that had lit up during flights on Dec. 7, Jan. 3, and Jan. 4.

The warning light comes on if there is an issue with pressurization in the cabin, which could be related to the door blowout on Friday's flight, though it has yet to be confirmed how and why the door flew off in the first place.

Related: Alaska Airlines Brewing Coffee That Tastes Better In the Air

One passenger named Courtney documented her experience on the horrifying flight in a clip that's since racked up over 2.8 million views on TikTok, noting that she didn't realize what was going on since she was seated in the front of the plane and telling viewers that she's "grateful to be alive."

@imsocorny Storytime about my experience on Alaska Air flight 1282 that emergency landed due to a door being ripped off the plane mid-flight. Otherwise known as the scariest moment of my freakin life #alaskaairlines #emergencylanding #flight #portland #scarystories ♬ original sound - Courtney

"I tried to just breathe, like breathe for seconds and breathe for seconds out. I was looking out the window just just waiting," she recalled. "Just like hoping with every second that we got closer to the ground that we would be okay."

Another passenger showed viewers text messages she sent to her family members as the door was breaking off the plane.

@amiepan_ #alaskaairlines #scary #airport #usa?? #airplane #airline ♬ original sound - Amie Pan

Luckily, no passengers were seated in the two seats next to the door that had flown off.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 plane is one of 171 of its kind that uses a door plug panel in place of a full emergency door.

The missing door plug was located in a backyard in the Portland area over the weekend, which investigators will use to figure out what exactly went awry.

Related: Plane Takes Off With Broken Windows, Makes Emergency Landing

Boeing was down over 8% at market opening on Monday.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

Tarek El Moussa: Overcoming Obstacles and Finding Success in Real Estate

In this episode of Jeff Fenster's podcast, Tarek El Moussa, a renowned real estate entrepreneur, shares his inspiring journey of triumph over adversity and how he achieved remarkable success in the industry.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Ideas

24 Money-Making Business and Side Hustle Ideas to Start in 2024

If you've been dreaming of becoming an entrepreneur, use this list of proven business ideas to make this the year that you finally launch a full-time business or side hustle.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'Each of You Will Be Receiving a Bonus': Mark Cuban Announces Massive Payout to Mavericks' Employees — Here's How Much

The billionaire sold his majority stake in the franchise last year — but said he plans to remain involved.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

If You Want Your Business to Last, Slow Down — 3 Ways To Prepare Your Company For The Long Haul

With persistence and luck, and by following these three strategies, your business can stay in the 25% of businesses that make it to 15 years in operation.

By Chris Savage
Health & Wellness

12 Factors That Are Fueling Your Workplace Mental Exhaustion

If you feel burnt out at work, consider how these twelve factors determine your recovery time.

By John Rampton
Starting a Business

The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer

What's your competitive edge? Leaders should continually ask what goals they want to achieve.

By Aytekin Tank