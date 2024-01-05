Flight Attendant Dies on Plane in Front of Passengers on New Year's Eve The British Airways flight was set to take off from London to Hong Kong.

By Emily Rella

Passengers on a British Airways flight were traumatized during the holiday rush when a flight attendant died in front of their eyes just as it was about to take off from London's Heathrow Airport.

The 52-year-old flight attendant collapsed after the cabin doors had been shut. The flight was set to jet to Hong Kong just before 6:00 p.m. local time on December 31.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crew, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene," London Ambulance Service told local outlet Metro UK.

Related: British Airways Uniform Policy Noted What Color Bra to Wear

Reports state that the captain called for medical assistance, and one passenger who was trained in first aid attempted to revive the crew member, but he was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

The airline delayed the flight due to a "medical emergency" and took off the next day.

"Our thoughts are with our colleagues' family and friends at this difficult time," British Airways told the UK Sun in a statement.

The cause of the crew member's death is not yet known. It has been noted that he had no known underlying health issues at the time.

This is not the first death of a British Airways crewmember in recent weeks.

Related: British Airways Serves '1 Piece' of KFC to Hungry Passengers

A different 52-year-old employee was found dead on December 23 in a hotel near Newark Airport while in between flights, causing the cancelation of his next flight.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

How Being the Oldest Child Impacts Your Success in Business and Life

Dr. Brittany McGeehan, a licensed psychologist based in Frisco, Texas, delves into the family dynamics that shape who we become.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds
Marketing

How Creative Careers Have Grown — And Where They Are Headed Next

The creative economy has exploded in size alongside the internet and social media networks.

By Christopher Tompkins
Starting a Business

After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, She Created a Cookie That Would Help Her Eat Cleanly and Satisfy Her Sweet Tooth. Now Her Products Are Sold in 25,000 Stores.

Loren Castle explains how she founded and grew Sweet Loren's, an allergy-friendly baked goods company that started in her New York City apartment and is now selling nationwide.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Verizon Agreed to a $100 Million Settlement Over Allegations of Secret Fees — Here's How to Get Paid

The combined complaint originated from a California lawsuit filed in 2021.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

3 Lessons I've Learned After 5 Years Leading a Public Company

Simplicity equates to clarity, and in the corporate world, clarity is key to producing results.

By David Roberts