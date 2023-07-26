'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella

British Airways came up with a pretty "Finger Lickin' Good" solution on an international flight from Turks and Caicos when the plane's catering system suffered a major mishap — stopping at a local KFC to feed the hungry patrons.

The airline was flying passengers on a roughly 12-and-a-half-hour journey from Providenciales in Turks and Caicos to London Heathrow Airport on Sunday with a layover in Nassau, Bahamas.

The plane's catering carts reportedly malfunctioned, and all of the food for the trek had to be thrown out, leaving passengers starving and flight attendants scrambling for food for the second leg of the journey.

"Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat," a spokesperson for British Airlines told Insider, noting that the food shortage was a result of "unforeseen circumstances."

Staffers managed to source buckets of fried chicken from KFC and began handing out pieces to passengers. (Or "a" piece, according to some passengers.)

"ONE chicken leg per passenger, absolute disgrace, they then said they would be handing out vouchers as we left the plane which myself and travel partner never received," one angry passenger wrote on Instagram.

"I checked this out with a BA friend. It seems Turks can't do their catering so they take it with them on the outward flight," someone offered in the comments. "The intense heat out there made the food unsafe and BA didn't want to chance the whole flight getting sick. This was their only option to ensure everyone stayed safe but didn't starve."

One passenger claimed that the food was supposed to be loaded onto the plane once it arrived in the Bahamas and that the issue with refreshments happened there, not at the flight's original point of origin in Turks and Caicos.

The airline did, however, get cheeky on social media in response to KFC's UK account Tweeting about the mishap, calling it a "chicky situation."

"We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion," the airline told Insider. "We're sorry if we ruffled any feathers."

The airline said that all customers received refreshment vouchers after the flight ended.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'So Very Tragic': Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Man Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

By Emily Rella
Business Culture

How Your Company Culture Can Be a Force Multiplier (For the Good and the Bad)

A company culture's impact on business success is monumental, whether it is good or bad.

By Steve Arizpe
Living

Check Out This DIY Watch Kit That Lets You Design Your Own Timepiece

It's a unique gift idea for only $149.99.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Video Shows Construction Crane Catching Fire, Collapsing in New York City

The accident occurred in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

The Global Heat Wave Is Not Helping Ice Cream Sales, Unilever Says

When temperatures rise, consumers tend to prefer cold drinks over frozen desserts, according to company reps.

By Madeline Garfinkle