The Royal Family and Buckingham Palace have been in the middle of a public relations disaster over the last few weeks due to the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton — from her being "missing" to official accounts releasing edited photos.

On January 17, Kensington Palace released a statement claiming that Middleton had undergone a successful abdominal surgery and would return to public duties on or around Easter on March 31.

Now, eagle-eyed fans of the Royals have noticed that Buckingham Palace quietly posted a new job listing for a new Communications Assistant that reports directly to the Private Secretary's Office.

The role is 37.5 hours per week and calls for several different qualifications, including "an eye for detail" and "strong written communication skills," plus proficiency in "copywriting and editing for various audiences" and the "ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, demonstrating initiative and adaptability to meet tight deadlines."

Candidates must also have a "basic" knowledge of Excel and will be expected to "produce content for a variety of platforms, including media advisories, social media updates, and feature articles" as well as "provide administration support such as diary planning and facilitating the accreditation process for State Visits" among other tasks.

The salary for the role, however, seems to be low for all of the above at just £25,642.50 per year, or roughly $32,443.79.

Still, according to Glassdoor, the average salary of a Communications Assistant in London is currently £25,835 per year, which would put the position's salary at just slightly under the average.

"The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance, and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience," the listing reads. "The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do."

The Royal Communications team gives candidates 25 days of PTO and 15% contributed to a non-contributory pension plan as well as a complimentary lunch every day.

Interested candidates can apply here through July 4.