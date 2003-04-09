Supercuts Gets Redesign, Breaks into Minnesota Market <b></b>

Minneapolis--In an effort to reshape its image and draw in new customers, Regis Corp. plans to open about 200 new Supercuts stores with a new look, and will refit between 100 and 200 of its older stores with the new designs. Among the new stores sporting trendy new designs--which replace the old yellow and purple color scheme with stainless steel, light wood and blue accents--are three new Supercuts salons opening in Minnesota. The stores are the first to be opened in the state, but SC Salons of Minnesota has signed a development deal to open more than 80 new salons in Minnesota over the next 10 years. --Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal Online

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Marketing

How ChatGPT Can Help Marketers in Creating Effective Digital PR Strategies

Explore how ChatGPT can revolutionize your digital PR strategies. Learn how it enhances audience targeting, competitive analysis, social media planning, crisis communication, and more!

By Pritom Das
Career

The Ultimate Guide on How to Prepare for a Job Interview

Navigate your next job interview with ease. Get prepared with our ultimate guide covering questions, body language and post-interview etiquette.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Innovation

The Power of Continuous Innovation — and 3 Easy Ways Your Company Can Achieve It

Innovation can be subtle but significant, and here are three ways to achieve just that.

By Goran Paun
Growing a Business

The Fail-Safe Way to Hire Your First Employee

Use these tips to ensure you hire the right person as your first employee.

By Judah Longgrear