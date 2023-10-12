This Restaurant Will Charge You a Hefty $50 Fee If You Have One Too Many Mimosas Kitchen Story in Oakland, California isn't playing around when it comes to bottomless brunch.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Bay Area restaurant Kitchen Story is charging customers a $50 fee if they throw up during bottomless brunch.
  • The restaurant allows customers one hour of unlimited mimosas during brunch for $23 per person.

Many diners have become enraged over the past few years after encountering hidden fees on their dining bills, including Covid-related "inflation" fees, "wellness" fees and, in one recorded instance, a "health and happiness" fee.

The latest brow-raising charge to hit restaurant checks? A "vomit fee" for those who indulge (and overdo it) at bottomless mimosa brunch at one Bay Area restaurant.

Oakland restaurant Kitchen Story is going viral after posting a message to all "mimosa lovers" urging them to "drink responsibly" and be wary of their alcohol tolerance limits — or they will incur a $50 fee for "throw up in the public areas."

"This was still during the pandemic and it became a very sensitive issue for customers and staff having to clean up," restaurateur Steven Choi told SFGATE of Kitchen Story's original decision to place the sign in the bathroom two years ago. "But this is not unique. It's there to make the customers stop and think about other people."

Related: 'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

According to Kitchen Story's online menu, bottomless mimosas can be added to any brunch entree for $23, and the entire seated party must opt-in. Guests who wish to indulge in the bottomless brunch are limited to one hour.

"Some people enjoy and have fun and speak so loud and try to party on the table," Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak told SFGATE. "They get so happy and drunk they can't control it."

Related: 'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care

In August, a viral list of hidden restaurant fees in hundreds of Los Angeles restaurants took Reddit by storm, with diners recording fees of up to 20% for a slew of different reasons, including fees claiming to aid in employees' medical and retirement funds and fees to help the restaurant keep up with "competitive industry compensation."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Restaurants News and Trends Restaurant Business

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

5 Tips to Help Business Leaders Make Sense of the AI Landscape

The article emphasizes the importance of understanding AI technologies and their potential applications in achieving business goals. It serves as a guide to creating an AI strategy.

By Karim Nurani
Business News

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Walk the Red Carpet Together at Premiere of 'Eras World Tour' Film

Swift's concert film debuted in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Resort Fees' and Other 'Junk Fees' May Soon Be a Thing of the Past—Here's Why

The U.S. government wants to ban hidden travel charges.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Family Dollar Recalls Over 300 Products 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

The discount retailer is recalling hundreds of products after the FDA found that they were not stored properly.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Starting a Business

The Opportunities We Unlock As Solopreneurs

In this episode, Angela Shen, owner and founder of Savor the Wild Tours, discusses starting a new business and changing her approach after selling her first business, Savor Seattle.

By Emily Washcovick
Marketing

This Powerful Marketing Strategy Will Help You Outshine Your Competitors and Make Your Brand More Memorable

Direct mail is stealing the show in the crowded marketing landscape. Here's why.

By Joy Gendusa