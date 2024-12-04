Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse said that he's an avid sports fan who's always dreamed of working in the industry. He'll step down effective January 31.

First, the Campbell's Company changed its name. Now, the company is changing CEOs.

Current CEO Mark Clouse, 56, will step down effective January 31 to become president of the NFL's Washington Commanders, the company announced on Tuesday.

"The Washington Commanders role is a once-in-a-lifetime position that blends my passion for business and love of sports," Clouse said in a statement. "A leadership role in professional sports is the only thing that would've pulled me away from Campbell's."

On LinkedIn, Clouse congratulated current EVP, President Meals & Beverages at The Campbell's Company, Mick Beekhuizen, on "becoming the 15th CEO in Campbell's 155-year history."

"This evening, I announced my plan to retire from The Campbell's Company at the end of January and transition with the incoming CEO over the next two months," Clouse wrote, adding, "One of the most significant responsibilities a leader has is to plan for their eventual departure and have great leaders ready to step up and maintain the momentum in the organization. Mick will be fantastic in doing that and more."

In the post, Clouse said that he's an avid sports fan who's always dreamed of working in the industry.

"Leaving Campbell's was not an easy choice," he wrote. "Since I was a boy, sports have played an important part of my life, and the idea of working in the world of sports—and in particular the NFL—has been a lifelong goal. It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment to become the Team President of the Washington Commanders."

Last month, Campbell Soup company shareholders voted to approve a change of the company's name and remove the word "soup" to reflect what Clouse said was the "full breadth of the company's portfolio."

Campbell's also owns other food companies, including Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers. Earlier this year, Campbell acquired Sovos Brands, the company behind the Rao's sauces, Noosa's Yoghurt, and Michael Angelo's frozen entrees brands, for $2.7 billion.

In a statement, incoming CEO Beekhuizen said it is a "tremendous honor to have been selected by the Board to lead this iconic company" and that he is "energized by the opportunity."