Around 22 toddlers in 14 states were found to have high levels of lead in their blood.

If your young one loves applesauce, they might be a risk for a potentially life-threatening level of lead poisoning, according to a new report from the Center for Disease Control.

On Monday, the CDC issued a warning telling doctors to be on alert for lead poisoning after 22 toddlers in 14 states were found to have high levels of lead in their blood after consuming certain pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce.

Children who have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree., Schnucks cinnamon applesauce and Weis cinnamon applesauce are potentially at risk.

The three variations of applesauce packets being recalled (via FDA)

Schnucks and Weis are private-label brands that operate under WanaBana.

WanaBana issued a recall of the three products on November 9, stating that the company is "working closely with the FDA to investigate the source of the contamination."

According to the CDC, the affected states were Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The agency is urging parents with children who consumed the products in those states to have their children's blood tested for lead levels, as some might be nonsymptomatic.

"Lead toxicity primarily targets the central nervous system. Children are more vulnerable to lead poisoning than adults because their nervous systems are still developing," the FDA said. "Children also tend to absorb a higher fraction of ingested lead than adults. Although children with lead exposure may have no apparent acute symptoms, even low levels of lead have been associated with learning, behavioral, and cognitive deficits."

Symptoms in children who may have been exposed include vomiting, anemia, fatigue, constipation, and other abdominal pain-related complications.

Those who have the products in their homes are urged to return them for a full refund.