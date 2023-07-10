Senator Chuck Schumer Slams Logan Paul Over His Energy Drink, Calling It a 'Serious Health Concern' The politician claims the drink is primarily marketed towards children.

By Emily Rella

Influencer and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy — and now his sports drink company, Prime, has caught the attention of U.S. lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime and its caffeine levels, saying that the product is marketed to children.

Schumer Tweeted that the caffeine content in the beverage is "absurd" and that it could "endanger kids' health."

The senator's original comments came at a press conference in New York, according to the New York Post, where Schumer said the beverage was being marketed as a "status symbol for kids" and that the caffeine content inside of it puts rival Red Bull "to shame."

"Buyer and parents beware, because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets," he said. "PRIME is born from the wheels of social media and the enigmatic world of influencers. Kids see it on their phone as they scroll, and then they actually have a need for it. And the problem here is that the product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame."

Paul's Prime comes with a warning on its can that it is not intended for consumers under 18, but Schumer is calling for more explicit warnings.

According to the ingredients on the can, one 12-ounce can of Prime has approximately 200 milligrams of caffeine.

In comparison to its competitors, that's roughly 100 more milligrams than a 12-ounce can of Red Bull which has 120 milligrams, and roughly 80 more than a 12-ounce can of Monster Energy, which has 122 milligrams.

Neither Paul nor Prime has publicly commented on Schumer's accusations. Sen. Schumer's office did not immediately return a request for comment. Prime did not immediately return a request for comment.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bizarre Footage Shows Attempted Armed Robbery, But No One Reacts: 'Actually Feel Bad for Him'

The incident occurred in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Tesla Will Pay You To Drive Its Cars This Summer

The seasonal position will pay $18 to $48 per hour.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Science & Technology

Exploring the Future of Artificial Intelligence — 8 Trends and Predictions for the Next Decade

Here are eight emerging trends and predictions to be aware of regarding the future of AI.

By Nish Parikh
Management

The Importance of Developing Effective Managers and How to Enhance Their Performance

Here are a few strategies to help executives support and enhance their managers' performance.

By Doug Walner
Real Estate

How to Start Investing in Real Estate With as Little as $5,000

Getting started with real estate investment might be easier than you think.

By Michael Ligon