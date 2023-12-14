Co-Workers Win $50,000 on Scratch Off Ticket Gifted By Manager Employees at Med Center Health Environmental Services in Bowling Green, Kentucky, had the surprise of their lives this week.

By Emily Rella

It looks like Christmas came early for one group of lucky employees.

Workers at Med Center Health Environmental Services in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were in for a surprise on Tuesday when they won $50,000 on scratch-off tickets their boss had purchased for them as a holiday present.

"Our work Christmas party was early this year," said Shift Manager, Sheila Colter, in a release. "I had ordered some items online, but they didn't come in before the party, so I decided to get Scratch-offs instead."

Related: Man Wins $22M Lottery But Won't Tell His Children, Parents

Colter had purchased scratch-off tickets for employees to share, and one won $50.

The workers decided to use that $50 to purchase a $50 Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket, on which they won $100. Then, they used those winnings to buy two more tickets, and one had a prize of $50,000.

There were 14 employees present when the winning ticket was revealed, which Colter says had her "on the floor."

After taxes, the winnings came to $35,750. Colter and 21 employees will split the prize, which comes to $1,750 each.

Related: Virginia Woman Hits Jackpot in Second Lottery Win That Week

"I'm going to use it for my mom's medicine," one employee named Winnie Beckman told the KY Lottery, explaining that her mother had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. "This will help a lot. And I will never forget this."

Talk about a Christmas miracle.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

7 Passive Income Ideas to Make Money and Build Wealth in 2024

Looking to start a side hustle for some extra money in 2024? Check out these seven internet-based home businesses to get you motivated.

By Chris D. Bentley
Growing a Business

How to Tailor Your Exit Strategy Based on Business Size and Industry

An exit strategy expresses the individual's needs and wants and what's suitable for a company moving on without them.

By Brady Frank
By Emily Rella
Marketing

7 Steps to Writing and Designing Emails That Convert

The key to success depends on these dos and don'ts.

By Michelena Howl
Leadership

Want to Boost Your Company's Growth? Upskill Your Workforce. Here's How.

Corporate training can help companies in crises respond to market threats and push well-established companies to think more creatively. Here are three tips for how organizations can take full advantage of corporate training and executive education.

By Stephen Flavin
Business Ideas

Influencers Have Some Serious Power — Are They a Worthwhile Spend for Brands?

Influencers have some serious sway, but are they worth it?

By Kartik Jobanputra