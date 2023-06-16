According to legal papers, the UFC fighter trapped his victim in a bathroom. McGregor denies the allegations.

The heat keeps rising on UFC fighter Conor McGregor for his behavior at the NBA Finals game last week in Miami.

We initially reported that McGregor sent the Miami Heat's team mascot "Burnie" to the hospital after knocking him out during a halftime promotion gone terribly wrong at Game 4 of the series at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Now the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the same game, according to legal papers acquired by ESPN.

The woman, who has not been identified, told police that she was separated from her friend by Heat and NBA security and forced into the bathroom by McGregor. She said that McGregor then sexually assaulted her.

"Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom," the woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, wrote in the papers. She alleges that McGregor came out of a handicap stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her."

Related: That '70s Show' Star Convicted on Two Counts of Rape. He 'Drugged' His Victims.

McGregor denies the allegations

McGregor, 34, has denied the allegations through his attorney, Barbara Llanes, who wrote to ESPN that "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

Mitchell claims her client immediately contacted law enforcement and her law firm after the alleged attack, adding that she has sent a letter to McGregor warning of possible litigation and calling for him to preserve all potential evidence.

The Heat and NBA both acknowledged the woman's allegations in statements. The Heat said it was "conducting a full investigation" and would "withhold further comment pending the outcome of the investigation." The NBA said it was "working with the Heat to gather more information."

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault four times outside the U.S. but has not faced any legal punishment, and at least one case was dropped.

The police investigation is ongoing.