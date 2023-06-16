Conor McGregor Is Accused of 'Violently' Sexually Assaulting a Woman at an NBA Finals Game According to legal papers, the UFC fighter trapped his victim in a bathroom. McGregor denies the allegations.

By Jonathan Small

The heat keeps rising on UFC fighter Conor McGregor for his behavior at the NBA Finals game last week in Miami.

We initially reported that McGregor sent the Miami Heat's team mascot "Burnie" to the hospital after knocking him out during a halftime promotion gone terribly wrong at Game 4 of the series at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Now the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the same game, according to legal papers acquired by ESPN.

The woman, who has not been identified, told police that she was separated from her friend by Heat and NBA security and forced into the bathroom by McGregor. She said that McGregor then sexually assaulted her.

"Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom," the woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, wrote in the papers. She alleges that McGregor came out of a handicap stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her."

McGregor denies the allegations

McGregor, 34, has denied the allegations through his attorney, Barbara Llanes, who wrote to ESPN that "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

Mitchell claims her client immediately contacted law enforcement and her law firm after the alleged attack, adding that she has sent a letter to McGregor warning of possible litigation and calling for him to preserve all potential evidence.

The Heat and NBA both acknowledged the woman's allegations in statements. The Heat said it was "conducting a full investigation" and would "withhold further comment pending the outcome of the investigation." The NBA said it was "working with the Heat to gather more information."

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault four times outside the U.S. but has not faced any legal punishment, and at least one case was dropped.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

